They are looking for the winner of $17.5 million in Texas, he has not claimed the prize

They look for a $17.5 million winner in TexasNo prize has been claimed, the person has guessed the numbers, but it is not known who is new Crorepati or Crorepati.

lotto texas winning numbers

players of texas lotto He won the jackpot and probably didn’t even realize it; The numbers that gave them luck are: 17, 23, 26, 32, 38 and 45, this is from the draw Last March 9th.

Although the prize is worth $17.5 million, the winner will have to pay taxes, so they will receive a check for approximately $10 million, 081.

Although time is running out, The lucky person has up to 80 days to claim their prizeSo you still have several months to do it.

This winner is the first major prize in 2024 texas lotto, Ryan Mindell sees it this wayDeputy Executive Director of texas lotteryWho described the night of the draw as “exciting”.

Where was the $17.5 million Lotto Texas winning ticket sold?

The winning ticket was purchased at 6301 N. Purchased from the Heifer’s N convenience store located on Dixie Blvd., where it may soon be available. Prize claimed.