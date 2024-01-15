What time will Monterrey vs Cincinnati play: where to watch ConcaChampions today

He BBVA Stadium of Monterrey City There will be an important conflict between monterey and cincinnati this Friday 15 March 2024In the second round of round of 16 Concacaf Champions Cup 2024.

With both teams looking to cement their places in the next round, there will be guaranteed thrills in a match that promises to be lively.

How do they get there?

monterey is in a favorable position after winning the first leg against cincinnati 1-0, However, Rayados cannot allow themselves to become complacent and will have to do everything possible to secure their ticket to the quarter-finals. at local level, monterey Maintained a solid performance, achieving important victories such as the 2–1 win against Cañoneros de Mazatlán, where he stood out Gerardo Arteaga and German Bertram With his goals.

Latest results from Monterrey:

Monterrey 3 – 0 PUMAS UNAM

Cincinnati 0 – 1 Monterrey

Monterrey 2 – 1 Mazatlán

Monterrey 0 – 1 Cincinnati

Tijuana 1 – 1 Monterrey

On the other hand, cincinnati They come into this match with a mission to overcome the adverse score and move ahead in the competition. Aware of the difficulty of the challenge, Cincinnati’s players worked hard to fight back and win by a margin of two goals or more. Despite their goalless draw against DC United In their final league match, the MLS team is determined to give its best in this important event.

Latest results from Cincinnati:

Cincinnati 4 – 0 Cavaliers

Chicago Fire 1 – 2 Cincinnati

Cincinnati 0 – 1 Monterrey

Cincinnati 0 – 0 DC United

Cincinnati 0 – 0 Toronto

Forecast:

According to ,RussiahbetmxThe match odds are as follows:

Monterrey: -200

Tie: +270

Cincinnati: +420

Regarding goals:

Over 2.5 goals: -118

Under 2.5 goals: -127

What time will Rayados play today?

Date: Friday, March 15, 2024

Time: 8:15 pm

Stage: Round of 16 second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024

Venue: BBVA Stadium

Where to watch Monterrey vs. Cincinnati?

Streaming: Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium

Streaming: Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium

If you cannot follow the broadcast of the match, you have nothing to worry about, because in addition to minute by minute, you can consult us about the most relevant things that happen before, during and after the game.