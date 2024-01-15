What to eat today? Prepare this delicious Chinese-style spaghetti to share with the family

Most Kitchen Dishes China They are delicious by incorporating very special flavors with a tendency towards sweet and sour. Trying to follow those excellent culinary notes, we suggest you to make a delicious dish Chinese Style Spaghetti To share with the whole family.
If this weekend you have no ideas about how to make a delicious meal and you ask yourself the same questions as always; What to eat today?So this offer would be best to enjoy something delicious from the comfort of your home.
Find a step-by-step recipe to prepare this delicious dish in no time. Chinese Style Spaghetti And enjoy a different, as well as absolutely exquisite, homemade meal that will definitely surprise your loved ones on this well-deserved weekend.
Material
- 250 grams spaghetti pasta
- 2 chicken thighs, boneless fillets
- 150 ml water
- ¼ slice white onion
- 3 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 cloves of garlic
- 50 grams butter
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- Salt with ground black pepper to taste
- Oil for frying as per taste
Preparation
- Boil water in a pot for 10 minutes, after time add a few drops of oil along with the pasta and cook for 10 minutes, until they become soft.
- Season the thighs with salt and pepper and cook the thighs in a frying pan without oil, they should be lightly browned, when this is done, remove from the pan and cut into cubes, keep aside.
- In the same pan, melt butter, fry finely chopped onion and chopped garlic cloves, then add sugar, soy sauce, chicken pieces and cooked spaghetti.
- Cooking type: You can add a cup of pre-cooked vegetables to give more consistency to the preparation, here you can include broccoli florets, chopped carrots, pumpkin in strips or your favorite vegetable.
- Check that the seasoning is suitable for your taste, if not then add an additional pinch of salt along with ground black pepper, stir very well so that all the ingredients are mixed together and serve hot, enjoy the delicious Chinese style Spaghetti .
nutritional information
- Calories: 112kcal
- Carbohydrates: 56 grams
- Cholesterol: 1mg
- Protein: 6 grams
- Sugar: 1 gram
- Fibers: 4g
- Sodium: 0.0002mg
- total fat: 41 grams
- saturated fats: 1 gram
