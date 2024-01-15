Great health goals start with easy, accessible, and attainable wellness

Ancient philosophies and ideologies form the basis of our unique experiences in wellness and nutrition.

The last quarter of 2023 was very busy and exciting. It was filled with back-to-back work trips, client meetings, product launches, celebrations and tight deadlines. When the holidays officially started ChristmasA persistent flu had destroyed all plans of celebrating and reuniting with loved ones.

At some point between trips, work lunches, long business calls, zoom And after long days on site, the healthy habits promoted in recent years took a back seat. Rituals thought to improve well-being have been replaced by rushed mornings, less-than-ideal meals on the go, and too much screen time.

As I slowly got back into my health routine, I felt a sense of guilt and frustration at having to start from scratch again. In an effort to stay connected with the constant influx of emails and text messages, I had disrupted my circadian rhythm by staying up until the wee hours of the morning in front of a screen.

I switched to a balanced diet based mostly on fresh produce instead of fast food or processed junk food. And because I stayed up late and was rushing around most of the morning, I barely had time to meditate and exercise. At best, it managed to squeeze out a few moments of peace on the way to a second meeting. By the end of November, my body was barely recovering from the flu. My skin was dry, flaky and lifeless. My energy levels were at an all-time low, which affected my mood, my concentration and my general way of life.

That’s when I had the opportunity to chat with Stephanie Zubiri, author, host and founder of a newly launched wellness podcast. Emotional festival. His journey is one that easily resonates with diverse audiences. “I think to develop healthy habits you have to find what works for you,” Zubiri says.

Although ancient philosophies and ideologies in wellness and nutrition make our experiences unique, There is never any formula or model for achieving balance or happiness, He recalls, “When I started the podcast, the intention was to interact with people from all walks of life to learn their wisdom and find out how we can apply it in everyday life.”

From loyal disciples of the wellness world to people looking for moments of balance in life, Zubiri’s platform strives to serve up nuggets of wisdom. And every dish of wisdom is delicious. She explains: “Soulful Feasts was designed to be easy. From health to nutrition, relationships, boundary setting, therapy, neurodiversity, sleep or guided meditations, there’s something to help feed your mind, your body and your soul.

Brief Episodes Let’s Talk About “5 Ways to Protect Your Zen” one of two “How much exercise is too much?” They offer beautiful pieces of accessible wellness that everyone can take advantage of and integrate into their daily lives.

Hollywood makeup artist, wellness advocate, and staunch vegan Chechel Joson advises: “When shopping for groceries, include the freshest ingredients in your basket. Avoid canned, bottled, or pre-cooked ingredients that are often loaded with preservatives. Are.” He suggests gradually incorporating more vegetables, grains and nuts into any diet. Work on reducing meat, dairy and poultry portions to smaller portions.

Small movements help build strength and endurance.

A sedentary lifestyle can be fatal and depressing. This can increase the chances of obesity, diabetes, cancer and heart disease. During busy work days, most of us spend most of our time sitting at our desks. Instead of walking, we are more likely to catch our cars or hop into taxis to get from one place to another. In reality, not everyone has the discipline and willpower to go to bed before 9 pm and wake up as the sun rises. We prefer to take a nap instead of getting up early in the morning and meditating. Often, we find ourselves scrolling instead of waking up our endorphins.

This year, I started considering express workouts that work well at any time of the day. ello walks Offering small classes in a wide range of fitness styles is a great investment in wellness. There are a la carte classes that last from 15 minutes to 60 minutes. These short bursts of energy and connection with the body contribute greatly to regulating mood and concentration.

They also help in gradually developing stamina and strength. Daily exercise is still my goal, but I have to admit that there are weeks when I give myself permission to stop and alternate.

For those in the city who don’t have access to large open spaces, other opportunities for “accidental training” include: taking a walk in the immediate neighborhood, or taking the stairs instead of the elevator. Discovering new sports also contributes to improved health, concentration and a sense of belonging to a community.

