WhatsApp Tricks: This is how you can remove the green dot from unread messages

WhatsApp Points is a feature that helps keep unread chats organized. (Reuters)

One of the latest WhatsApp updates is the inclusion of a green dot next to certain conversations in the chat section. A novelty that has made some people uncomfortable, because they are not clear about its meaning and do not know if they can end it. However there is a solution to this situation.

The release of this feature includes a way to remove the green dot and continue the previous experienceAlthough it could be useful to better manage conversations in the application.

With the introduction of this feature, there will be better order in the chat of the platform. All unread messages will have a green dot next to them, Pointing to a user who has not yet entered that conversation to find out what they have written. A simple function that can be useful not to miss any messages.

If you want to take advantage of this function and deactivate it, the procedure is as follows:

The first thing to do is to update the application to its latest version. This can be verified through Google Play Store and App Store. Open WhatsApp. Identify the chat that has the small green dot, which indicates that that conversation has been marked as “unread.” Enter that conversation. When you open the conversation, the little green dot should automatically disappear, indicating that you’ve read that message.

The little green dot is so easy to remove. However, if we want to mark a conversation as “unread”, we can also do it as follows:

Open WhatsApp. Select the chat we want to mark as “unread”. At the top of the screen, find and tap the three dots or menu icon, depending on your device. This will open a drop-down menu with several options. Within the menu, find and select the “Mark as unread” option. When you do this, a green icon will appear next to that conversation, indicating that it has been marked as “unread.”

This feature can be useful to remind us to return to certain messages or follow up a conversation.

Apart from the ability to mark messages as unread using the green dot, WhatsApp also offers other options to prioritize conversations.

One of these features is the ‘Set Chat’ option, which Allows users to keep up to three important conversations at the top of their chat listRegardless of new messages they receive in other conversations.

This feature is especially useful for ensuring quick access to meaningful chats, whether personal, group or professional, thus facilitating timely management and response to priority communications.

To pin a chat on WhatsApp and always keep it at the top of your conversations list, follow these simple steps:

Open WhatsApp and go to the main screen where the list of all chats will be displayed.

Find the individual or group chat you want to pin at the top.

Press and hold the selected chat until a new menu appears at the top of the screen.

You will find different options in the menu that appears. Press the thumbtack icon, which represents the pinning action.

Doing so will automatically move the selected chat to the top of the conversation list and remain there.

To confirm that the chat has been pinned correctly, a pin icon will appear next to the chat name in the list.

WhatsApp only allows you to set up three conversations. If you want to set up a new chat and you already have three set up, the user will have to unpin one of them first.