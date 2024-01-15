Robotics applied to Grupo Milenio medicine

This week in the Singularity University Hub, we came across a note written by Taylor Nicioli and Kristin Fischer on the CNN website, where they report on an extraordinary phenomenon in the world of robotics applied to medicine.

This small surgical robot arrived on February 1 at the International Space Station with the aim of carrying out several surgical experiments in zero gravity, which will be controlled from Earth, and thus proving that it is possible to carry out these types of procedures. Future space travel, and will also demonstrate that it is possible to perform complex surgical procedures in areas inaccessible on Earth.

Well, last Saturday, February 10, this amazing robotic miniature successfully performed its first surgery (of many scheduled surgeries).

The experiment was conducted with elements simulating human tissues (made from elastic bands).

Six surgeons participated from the ground in the remote testing with the robot and each demonstration was performed successfully.

The robot weighs only 900 grams and has a compact design the size of a microwave, making it a very lightweight device suitable for space travel.

A piece of equipment is inserted into the body to perform surgery. This device uses two arms to mimic human movements: Arm

Left hand to hold and right hand to cut.

Over the years now, a total of 15 operations have been performed on human patients with a land-based version of MIRA, an investigational device that is not available for sale.

In the future space flights will occur more frequently and over greater distances and times. This extraordinary technological vision is opening the door to solving many of the health care challenges encountered during these journeys.

Additionally, these tests are very useful to move forward with greater speed in the implementation of these types of processes in difficult areas on Earth. access.

Once again, we have evidence of technological progress that appears to be something beyond science fiction.