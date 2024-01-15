3 stocks to buy right now, according to Morgan Stanley

important point: The US bank just recommended buying three stocks while the S&P 500 is at an all-time high.

Morgan analysts expect more upside in the stock market due to a strong earnings season ahead.

That’s why he recommended investing primarily in Microsoft in addition to two other stocks.

Although the stock market started the year with many doubts, it has now recovered Earn good profits. For example, the S&P 500 is projected to rise 4.4% to above 5,000 points in 2024.

Despite the record high, Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Slimman believes there is still More profits on Wall Street,

Slimmon believes the market will continue to rise thanks to the good earnings season that companies are currently experiencing. However, he believes that there will be failures Due to a great year for equities. there, Shopping opportunities will emerge,

The three stocks Morgan Stanley has designated a buy right now

Microsoft

Thanks to the rise of AI, she is Slimman’s top choice in the high-tech field. Expert sheds light co-pilotAn AI-powered feature for Microsoft 365.

It is important to clarify that 49 out of 51 analysts covering the stock recommend Buy right now with an average price target. around 470 USD,

Microsoft shares have registered an increase of more than 7% so far this year and are currently trading at 7%. 403 usd,

Ameriprise

According to Slimane, it is a financial company linked to the capital market, which has large projections in the short and medium term.

Of the 15 analysts tracking the stock, only 8 recommend a Buy with an average price target of $418.

The stock is currently priced at $401, up 4.7% in 2024.

crh

It is an Irish company listed in the United Kingdom and the United States and dedicated to selling construction materials.

The Morgan analyst believes CRH could be included in the S&P 500 sometime in 2024, as its current capitalization exceeds $50 billion.

18 out of 22 experts recommend buying now with a target price of $80.63.

Currently, CRH shares have an upside of more than 12% in 2024, Trading at 77.60 USD,