When is it, eligible teams, pots, formats and more

(CNN Spanish) — The eight best teams in the 2023/2024 Champions League have already been defined and now it is time to determine which teams will be in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The drawing will take place on Friday, March 15. Below, we give you all the details you need to know about it.

Classification of teams for the quarter-finals of the Champions League

Of the eight classified, Manchester City And psg They were the clubs that advanced most easily due to their wins on aggregate (M.City 6–2 FC Copenhagen) and with a goal difference of three (PSG 4–1 Real Sociedad).

Whereas, Bayern Munich And barcelona To advance to the quarter-finals they won by two goals each on aggregate: Bayern 3–1 Lazio, Barcelona 4–2 Napoli.







for its part, real Madrid And armoryTwo of the biggest contenders to win the tournament faced greater obstacles in advancing, but they achieved the goal. The London team struggled the most to make the quarter-finals, as their victory came down to penalties. The aggregate score was Real Madrid 2–1 Red Bull Leipzig and Arsenal 1–1 Porto.

Ultimately, the conflicts borussia dortmund/psv And Atlético de Madrid/Inter Milan They are the last to qualify for the quarter-finals with their wins in the return matches this Wednesday.

When and what time is it?

The draw will take place on Friday, March 15 at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

It will start at 12:00 noon Central European Time. This will be the start time in other countries:

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 8 am.

Mexico City, Mexico: 5 am

Bogota, Colombia: 6 am

Madrid, Spain: 12 noon.

Where to look?

According to the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the football body in charge of organizing the Champions League, the draw can be watched live on its website.

Similarly, the draw can be watched live on the UEFA YouTube channel, as has been the case with previous draws in this tournament.

Draw (or draw) format

To begin with, we have to point out that on Friday, March 15, there will be three draws: quarter-finals, semi-finals and final. But let’s take it easy, it’s simpler than it seems.

quarter finals

This is the first draw which will be held on Friday. The format is as follows:

The names of the eight qualifying teams are placed on eight balls and placed in a large central drum.

The first ball drawn from the pot will play against the second team drawn from the pot in the first quarterfinal bracket.

And so on: the third and fourth balls will be the second quarter-final duel; fifth and sixth, third clash; And the seventh and eighth balls will define the final key of this stage.

It should be noted that the first ball to arrive in each key will determine the club that will play the first leg at home.

For example, if Real Madrid’s ball comes out and then Barcelona’s ball comes out, the quarter-final duel will be Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, ​​the first leg will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium and the second leg will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium.

semi-finals

Although obviously we have not classified the teams yet at this stage, there will be a semi-final draw. As?

In a large drum, four balls will be placed with the following written on them: “Winner of Quarter-finals 1”, “Winner of Quarter-finals 2”, “Winner of Quarter-finals 3” and “Winner of Quarter-finals 4”.

They are mixed in the drum and the same procedure is followed as in the quarter-finals: the first ball drawn will play against the second, while the third drawn will play against the fourth ball.

Similarly, the first ball to arrive in each key will determine the club that will play the first leg at home.

For example, if the ball is switched first to “Winner of Quarter-final 3” and then to “Winner of Quarter-final 1”, the first leg will be at the stadium of the club that wins key three and the second leg will be at the stadium of that club. Will be in. The winning team of one of the quarter-finals.

Last

Here, there is nothing more: the two semi-final winners play the final. But, “For administrative reasons, a third draw is held to determine the ‘home’ team in the final,” UEFA says.