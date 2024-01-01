When will the Apple Vision Pro headset go on sale?

New York (CNN) — Apple announced this Monday that its Vision Pro mixed reality headset will be available for sale in the United States starting February 2 and pre-orders will begin January 19.

The Vision Pro headset, Apple’s riskiest and most ambitious new hardware proposal in years, is one of its most expensive products. Its starting price is 3,500 US dollars. The company revealed Monday that the device will have 256GB of storage and can be purchased with prescription glasses starting at $149. Reading glasses start at $99.

In a statement announcing the release date of the Vision Pro, CEO Tim Cook said: “The Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created,” Cook said. “Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine the way we connect, create and explore.”

The launch of the Vision Pro is the first major hardware product launched by Cook at Apple in seven years, and only the third during his tenure as CEO.

The device looks like ski goggles and its built-in technology allows users to overlay virtual images over live video from the real world. Unlike other viewers on the market, Apple’s mixed reality device will show its users’ eyes out, as the company demonstrated last June.

The Vision Pro will have its own operating system, called VisionOS, as well as a new three-dimensional user interface and an input system controlled by the user’s eyes, hands, and voice.

The product is expected to face a number of challenges as Apple is wading into an untested market filled with other tech companies that have tried to find widespread appeal for their hardware devices and largely failed. augmented reality. Additionally, its high price has caused a stir since it was unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Apple shares rose 1.5% in early trading on Monday after the Vision Pro release date was announced. Apple’s announcement also comes as part of CES, the annual technology industry conference held in Las Vegas this week.