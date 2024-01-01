Yankees and Stroman will have “mutual interest” (report)

In terms of pitching, the Yankees haven’t had much to boast about so far this winter, despite the efforts they have made to improve their starting rotation this off-season. They lost the bid to Yoshinobu Yamamoto. It is believed that they are not among the finalists in the bid to sign Shota Imanaga. And MLB Network’s Jon Heyman recently wrote in the New York Post that the Yankees “remain far in negotiations” with Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, the top free agent starters still available on the market.