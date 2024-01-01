Yankees and Stroman will have “mutual interest” (report)

In terms of pitching, the Yankees haven’t had much to boast about so far this winter, despite the efforts they have made to improve their starting rotation this off-season. They lost the bid to Yoshinobu Yamamoto. It is believed that they are not among the finalists in the bid to sign Shota Imanaga. And MLB Network’s Jon Heyman recently wrote in the New York Post that the Yankees “remain far in negotiations” with Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, the top free agent starters still available on the market.
But as the Yankees’ pitching search continues, they could reach an agreement with Marcus Stroman. According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, there is “mutual interest” between the two sides, which began during a general managers meeting in November. This comes a day after Nightengale wrote that Stroman told the Yankees he was “seriously interested in signing with them, but the Yankees have declined to make an offer.”
According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Giants, Angels, Orioles and Red Sox have also been linked to the 32-year-old right-hander, and a reunion with the Cubs “can’t be ruled out.” MLB Network contributor John Paul Morosi on Friday called the Phillies “a very good prospect” for Stroman.
Stroman was selected to the All-Star Game for the second time in 2023 and finished the year with a 3.95 ERA in 136.2 innings, although he did not make any starts after July due to injuries to his ribs and right hip. Stroman has experience playing in New York, pitching for the Mets from 2019 to 2021. He posted an excellent 126 ERA+ in 238.2 appearances (44 starts) during that span.
