Where to watch Chivas vs Atlas; 2024 friendly programs and channels

For football fans, this Sunday you will be able to enjoy an exciting match between the two member teams FIFA: Chivas and Atlas.

However the most anticipated clash will take place this weekend the end of CONCACAF Nations League between Mexican national team and United StatesScheduled for the afternoon of this Sunday the 24th, football fans will also have the opportunity to enjoy an exciting match BMO Stadium.

How do they get there?

Chivas come from a series of classics before America, where history ends ‘tied’Well They won one, tied one. Other than this, they lost one toobut they were Eliminated from the Champions Cup.

Atlas, On their part, they come with a bad moment mx league, because they don’t live None of their last 7 gamescurrently they have 3 were drawn and 4 were lostwhere they are received Total 13 goals.

latest results

Guadalajara

Guadalajara 0 – 0 America

Guadalajara 3 – 2 America | CONCACAF

Lyon 2 – 1 Guadalajara

America 3 – 0 Guadalajara | CONCACAF

Cruz Azul 3 – 0 Guadalajara

Atlas

Atlas 1-2 Monterrey

Puebla 2 – 2 Atlas

America 5-1 Atlas

Atlas 1-1 Tigers

Lyon 1 – 0 Atlas

What time does Chivas play today?

Date: 24 March 2024

Time: 4:45 hours (Central Mexico Time)

Venue: BMO Stadium

Where to watch Chivas vs Atlas?