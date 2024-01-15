$6 billion: This cult fantasy saga could be relaunched with Scarlett Johansson – Cinema News

Rumors are rife regarding the casting of the new film “Jurassic World”, scheduled for the summer of 2025 in our cinemas. Jeff Snyder revealed today that a lead actress is in talks to play the lead role in a new film of the saga.

Following the arrival of Gareth Edwards (The Creator, Rogue One, Godzilla) to direct the new film in the Jurassic World saga, a famous actress may soon face dinosaurs! According to insider Jeff SnyderScarlett Johansson has actually been offered the lead role in the new movie Jurassic World.

Black Widow vs. Dinos?

So will we see Black Widow take on the dinosaurs? If this information is to be taken seriously, the arrival of an actress of this stature could revive fans’ interest in the $6 billion saga.

If Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard were already familiar faces to the public when the first Jurassic World was released in theaters in 2015, they didn’t have the same fame or career as Scarlett Johansson.

The 39-year-old multi-award-winning actress already has a career spanning 30 years. Between arthouse films and blockbusters, the actress has garnered a solid fan base thanks to her incarnation of the superheroine Black Widow for Marvel.



Universal/Marvel



Since Cate Shortland’s eponymous feature film (released in 2021), in which she passes the torch to Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson has appeared in the cast of Asteroid City by Wes Anderson. We will soon find her on the poster of North Star by Kristin Scott Thomas, from July 10 she will be in the casting of Greg Berlanti’s comedy project Artemis and she has several projects in the works including Featherwood by Andrea Arnold and Bride by Sebastian Lelio.

What will the new Jurassic World be about?

We still don’t know what the story of this new Jurassic World will be, but we already know that the script is being written by David Koepp, who is already working on Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. It was announced that the feature film is scheduled to be shot this summer in our theaters on July 2, 2025.

So the official casting announcement should be made soon. We don’t know if actors from the previous films – like DeWanda Wise who played helicopter pilot Kayla or Mamoudou Athie (Ramsay) – will be there.