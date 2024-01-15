We tried it and fell in love

Design, screen, performance, camera, autonomy… This mid-range mobile that we recommend offers very good quality in all sections

This new mid-range mobile that we recommend has many strong points, the screen being one of them / Photography by Juan Antonio Morales Gil

Nothing has surprised us more recently than the launch of what is already one of the best mid-range phones. we refer to Nothing phone (2A), which we are able to analyze And he’s straightened up One of our most recommended, It has an iconic design, a quality screen, great performance, a good main camera and wide autonomy, that is, it offers Great overall user experience,

The best thing about the Nothing Phone (2A) is not that it has so much quality in all categories, but that Cost only 329 euros In the model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Therefore, this phone (2a) We believe this is a great buy. If you’re looking for a new phone for less than 350 euros, If you don’t mind spending a little more money in exchange for more memory, a version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is available on the market for 379 euros.

This Nothing Phone (2a) is now on sale at Amazon, PcComponentes and MediaMarkt, where you can choose between dark gray and white models. If you are looking for a mobile with make the most of your moneyThis is a very good alternative to Nothing for only 329 euros per All the reasons we explain to you next.

Nothing Phone (2A), a great buy for less than 350 euros

The first strong point of this nothing phone (2a) design, which maintains the aesthetic line of the brand’s phones. this is a transparent plastic back which reveals the internal construction, as well as LED lights that illuminate When a notification arrives or they vibrate to the beat of the music, among other options. Without a doubt, this Nothing Phone (2A) is one of the most original phones you can buy in terms of design.

We head to the back to talk to you about the front of the terminal, where a 6.7 inch AMOLED screen With a resolution of 2412×1084 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits brightness. We have been able to test it for a few days and it feels like a screen very good quality, This will allow you to enjoy the images to the fullest. In addition, it has an accommodation Fingerprint reader Which shines for its precision.

The processor works under the chassis MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Prowhich provides a excellent performance In any scenario. We can assure you that the Nothing Phone (2A) is capable of running the most demanding games for long periods of time with intensive thermal management. On the other hand, smartphones are Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14 As for software, that offers one of the best experiences in the mid-range.

The advantages of the Nothing Phone (2A) are continued in the Autonomy section, thanks to 5,000 mAh battery Which is equipped inside. According to our tests, this battery lasts about 7 hours with the screen on, so you can use the phone for a day and a half With a general need. On the other end, Fast charging is 45WSo the phone (2a) takes about 1 hour 15 minutes to charge 100%.

This mid-range mobile we recommend also shines Excellent performance of its main rear cameraOf 50 megapixel, With this lens you can capture good quality photos even when using portrait mode and 2x zoom. Next to this camera is a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor 32 megapixel camera in front Who takes very good quality selfies.

After using it as a personal phone for a few days, we conclude that the Nothing Phone (2A) offers a better than expected experience In the terminal of 329 euros. One great value for moneyThat’s why we recommend buying it on Amazon, PcComponentes or MediaMarkt.

