Which business of the world’s richest man Bernard Arnault operates in Mexico?

Bernard Arnault snatches the title of world’s richest man from Elon Musk Reuters/Stephanie Lecoq

At the beginning of this year, Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk is no longer the richest man in the world. This position is now occupied Bernard Arnaultwith Estimated net worth $207.8 billionas shared forbes,

Bernard Arnault is French businessman, chairman and director of LVMH Group (abbreviation of Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy), known to many people for collecting luxury brands Has a great reputation around the world, although in fact the company’s presence is not only in the fashion sector. His success in business has led him to achieve the title of the world’s richest man for the second time, the first time he achieved it was in 2022.

The tycoon showed interest in the business world since his youth and in 1979 he became a director of a construction company founded by his grandfather. In 1984 he made an acquisition that laid the foundation for growing the family fortune through acquisitions Christian Dior $15 billion and later, in 1989, LVMH.

Bernard Arnault is the director and chairman of LVMH, a conglomerate known for its luxury brands. January 25, 2024 Reuters/Stephanie Lecoq

The houses that LVMH is divided into Fashion and leather goods, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewellery, wines and spirits, selective retail and other activities. Category wise brands include the following:

– Fashion and Leather Goods: Christian Dior, Fendi, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton

– Perfumes and Cosmetics: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Givenchy Perfumes, Christian Dior Perfumes, Stella by Stella McCartney

– Watches and Jewellery: Tiffany & Co.

– Selective Retail: Sephora

Of the brands that make up LVMH, at least the most famous have a presence in Mexico. Its products are distributed at points of sale in department stores and, to a lesser extent, in its own branches.

Christian Dior is Bernard Arnold’s most established brand in Mexico Reuters/Sarah Messonnier/file photo

, Christian Dior: This high-end brand sells haute couture clothing, jewelry and watches. It has a presence in Mexico 60 points of sale At the Palacio de Hierro, in addition to her perfume and makeup collections being available in Liverpool and Sephora.

, fendi: With less presence than Christian Dior, this brand has Two stores in Mexico City, is also Guadalajara, Jalisco and a branch in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Its offerings include bags, shoes, jewelry, leather goods, shirts, tops, dresses, jump suits, skirts, pants, shorts, coats, sportswear and swimsuits, to name a few of its products.

, Givenchy: Clothes, perfumes and bags of this brand are for sale. Its products are distributed in the country through department stores such as Iron Castle, Liverpool and Sears And, as is the case with Fendi, there is room for it at Sephora too.

LVMH’s most recognized luxury brands have a presence in Mexico Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier

– Louis Vuitton: perfumes, watches, jewelry and clothing Ready to wear They are part of the offering of this renowned luxury brand. It has stores in Mexican territory Nuevo León, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Querétaro, Jalisco, Puebla and Veracruz.

The largest concentration of Louis Vuitton branches in Mexico is in the capital, where it is present Artz Pedregal, Masaryk and Palacio de Hierro Santa Fe, Polanco and Satellite.

-Tiffany & Company:Hai at least eleven branches In the Mexican region, in Mexico City (Artz, Masaryk, Palacio de Hierro Perisur, Palacio de Hierro Santa Fe), Quintana Roo (boutique Palacio de Hierro Cancún), Querétaro (Palacio de Hierro Querétaro), Puebla (Palacio de Hierro de Puebla) Distributed ), Nuevo León (Palacio de Hierro Monterrey), State of Mexico (Palacio de Hierro Interlomas) and Jalisco (Palacio de Hierro Guadalajara).

, Sephora: brand dedicated to the sale of makeup, perfume, skin care and hair products. It has stores in Mexico Aguascalientes, Baja California, Mexico City, Chihuahua, Quintana Roo, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Merida, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Coahuila and Veracruz,