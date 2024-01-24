News, fighting in Gaza, deaths and more

Doctors Without Borders warns that vital medical services at the largest hospital still operating in Gaza have collapsed

People inspect the damage caused by an artillery shell that fell on the maternity hospital inside the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, Gaza on December 17, 2023. (Photo by Ahmed Hasballah/Getty Images)

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) warned that vital medical services had “collapsed” at Nasser Hospital, the largest operating hospital in Gaza City.

“The surgical capacity of the (Nasir) hospital is now almost non-existent, and the handful of medical staff who remain at the hospital have to deal with very scarce supplies that are inadequate to deal with mass casualty incidents and the large influx of injured people. Are.” MSF said in a statement on Friday that at least one patient died on Wednesday because an orthopedic surgeon was not available.

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said that access to the re-supplied Nasser hospital in Khan Younis “remains a challenge” due to intense fighting in the surrounding area.

“Hundreds of patients and health workers have fled,” he said in a statement on Friday. “The hospital currently houses 350 patients and 5,000 displaced people.”

Earlier on Friday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said “shrapnel fragments” were piercing the walls of its headquarters in the al-Amal hospital building in Khan Yunis, after the agency said it was surrounded by Israeli tanks. .

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said that Hamas was operating from inside al-Amal and Nasser hospitals. CNN cannot independently verify those claims.

