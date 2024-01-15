Which fruit and vegetable company in the US is run by the nephew of ‘El Mayo’ Zambada?

“Don Vicente” is one of Fresh Packing Corp.’s most recognized brands (Photo: Fresh Packing Corp.)

relatives of Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada He has tried to stay away from the world of drug trafficking by establishing a variety of companies in both Mexico and the United States (USA), as was the case with the nephew of the current leader. Sinaloa Cartel.

it’s about Vicente Zambada Zazueta, who created Ruby Latino Publications Company in 2005, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Although it is not currently active, in 2009 it decided to create another company dedicated to the production, import and export of fruits and vegetables.

The name of this second company is Fresh Packing Corporation And according to data provided by journalist Annabel Hernandez in her book, it was also registered in the state of California. Traitor: The Secret Diary of Mayo’s Son,

“Two of Mayo’s nephews settled in Los Angeles: Vicente Zambada Zazueta and Modesta Zambada Zazueta“, explains the expert on drug trafficking issues. Although no further details have been given about the blood relations with the Sinaloa boss, it is believed that they are the children of one of his four siblings: Ana María, Agueda, Vicente, and Jesús.

Fresh Packing Corp. is based in California and is run by the nephew of ‘El Mayo’ Zambada (Photo: Fresh Packing Corp.)

At first, Fresh Packing Corp.’s loading and storage warehouses were located in the center of angel. But later they moved to Maywood Avenue located in the industrial area vernonCalifornia.

One of its most notable brands is “Don Vicente”, which is identified in some crops by the image of a man with a mustache and a hat. As stated on their website, the products they sell include tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, chayote, peppers, lemons, jicama, coconuts, and chayote.

The creation of this company stemmed from an “opportunity” that was presented to Vicente Zambada in 2009, when he was offered to sell mango and white corn from Sinaloa in Los Angeles. Over time, Vicente’s son joined the business and together they began to develop new projects and associations in areas such as California, Baja California, Sinaloa and Sonora.

On the board of directors of Fresh Packing Corp., Vicente Zambada appears as ceoWhile his son appears as Vicente Zambada Jr. Manager,

Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is the current leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, for whom the US offers up to US$15 million (Photo: File)

“According to people I spoke to close to the family, Mayo’s nephews’ company was a supplier of vegetables and fruits wal-martAt least in 2013. Modesta has told acquaintances in California that a portion of the products they sell are obtained in the same area where Mayo’s livestock production occurs,” says Anabel Hernandez.

Although the company is run by ‘El Mayo’ Zambada’s nephew, it is registered in the Foreign Supplier Verification Program (fda), ensuring compliance with US standards.

This is why Fresh Packing Corp. has not been sanctioned by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), as was the case with some companies directly linked to ‘El Mayo’ at the time, such as Nueva Industria de Ganaderos de Culiacan SA. De CV, which produces milk in the Sinaloa region.