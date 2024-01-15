What to do for better sleep according to experts. welfare s fashion

Do you feel like you wake up tired or have trouble sleeping? you’re not alone. According to data from the Spanish Society of Neurology, more than 30% of the Spanish population wakes up with the feeling of not having restful sleep. And almost four million people in Spain suffer from some type of long-term or severe sleep disorder.

Mayte Moreno Sirvent, mentalis psychologist, often works on sleep hygiene in the psychotherapy processes of her patients. As reported s fashion “For some time There has been a significant increase in sleep related problems As the main demand. Years ago there were also these types of problems, but despite most of them being linked to the main demand (stress and anxiety-depressive symptoms in general), they were not the main objective to be treated by the patients.

This increase in people with sleep problems may be due to several factors. Susana Soler Algarra, clinical neurophysiologist and specialist in the sleep unit of the Sanitas Valencia Medical Center. Some “such as the pandemic, The increasing pace of life causes anxiety and stress, Or excessive use of electronic devices before bed. Additionally, there may be greater awareness of sleep disorders now than in the past, leading to greater identification and diagnosis.”

On the basis of age or physical health, Sleep needs vary from person to personBut we have to keep in mind that “it is an essential activity because it restores the basic physical and psychological balance of people,” says psychologist Moreno Sirvent.

Thus, “The ideal sleep time is one that allows us to carry out daily activities normally. Difficulties in adapting when this does not happen and negative consequences arising from sleep problems (mood changes, lack of attention, concentration problems, physical and/or mental fatigue, general state of nervousness, stress, anxiety…) If these are seen then now is the time to take action on the matter.”

The issue of sleep and rest is not a trivial issue, as other doctors such as Guillermo José Sada Castillo, a specialist in endocrinology and nutrition, point out the connection between sleep and the immune system: “sleeping less than six hours on a regular basis” explains the spokesperson for Lanier Pharma. , “Having ground or multiple night awakenings can lead to reduced cognitive performance, poor quality of life, and affect our safety.” “Because of this connection between sleep and immunity, it is very important to incorporate certain daily habits. Which improve sleep and hence, improve our immune system.”

Tips to Promote Good Sleep Hygiene

Some of the basic guidelines that Dr. Soler gives his patients at the Algarra Sleep Unit include:

Do not consume stimulants Like coffee, tea, alcohol, tobacco, etc. (Especially during the afternoon or at the end of the day).

Do physical exercise, but avoid doing it at the last minute of the day, because it energizes the body.

avoid long naps (not more than 20-30 minutes) and never in the evening.

maintain a regular sleep schedule Always sleep and wake up at the same time.

Avoid exposure to bright light If there is problem in sleeping in late afternoon and night.

Do not perform tasks that involve mental activity(Reading, watching television, using a computer, etc.) in bed.

For her part, psychologist Mayte Moreno adds these other healthy habits to help improve sleep:

Repeat a routine of actions every night Which helps you get mentally and physically ready to go to bed. Brush your teeth, put on your pajamas, prepare your clothes for the next day, etc.

Practice relaxation exercises before going to bed Can help you sleep better. For example, practice slow, relaxing breathing. “You can think of us as a balloon that slowly inflates and then bursts. Or imagine that the clouds pass by and mentally write one of our worries in each of them so that the wind carries them away,” Moreno details.

take a bath with water at body temperature It has a relaxing effect, making it an activity that promotes sleep.

The bedroom should have a comfortable temperature and minimal light and noise levels. , It should be a comfortable, safe, and quiet place that encourages sleep.

“If it’s been 30 minutes since you went to bed and you’re still not sleeping, get out of bed, go to another room And do something that doesn’t activate you too much, like reading a magazine or watching TV. When you start feeling sleepy again, go back to the bedroom. “The goal is to get you to associate your bed with sleeping as quickly as possible,” explains the psychologist.

After expert advice, in s fashion We have compiled some accessories to keep in the bedroom or to use during the hours before sleep, which may be useful:

Are melatonin supplements effective? In recent years, melatonin supplements have become popular for helping you sleep better, but are they effective? Doctors at Sanitas Medical Center’s sleep unit explain that “according to the latest scientific evidence, is potentially effective in helping to solve problems such as jet lag or insomnia, but not in other areas Such as adjusting sleep schedules in people who work shift or in the treatment of depression. Susana Soler also remembers “that” Melatonin has some contraindications: People treated with antihypertensive drugs; Diabetes, as it can increase blood sugar levels; Depression; convulsions; Or interactions with medications such as sedatives, antihypertensives, antidiabetics, immunosuppressants, anticoagulants and others. It is important that you consult a medical professional before you start taking these types of supplements.



Which symptoms require consultation with a professional? Dr. Guillermo José Sada Castillo, an expert in endocrinology and nutrition and spokesperson for Lanier Pharma, remembers that “Lack of sleep impairs our health and therefore our safety“, so it is not an issue that should be abandoned if it persists over time and creates difficulty in meeting professional, family or social obligations. ,There are more than a hundred types of sleep disorders, which have very diverse origins., Sometimes, sleep disorders appear as an effect of other diseases and become risk factors for the appearance of other pathologies, which is why we must ensure comprehensive care of our health,” explains the expert. The specialist in the sleep unit of the Sanitas Valencia Medical Center also remembers this There are several symptoms that may indicate a more serious problem: “For example, in cases where insomnia occurs several nights a week for a long period of time. Other cases will involve frequent awakenings during the night or habitual drowsiness during the day. Similarly, breathing during sleep Obstruction in taking should also be a reason to seek expert advice,” he says.

