Which tropical fruit helps to beat the heat? – Health and Wellness

With the arrival of summer and its high temperatures, mango stands out as a perfect fruit to enjoy this season. Its juiciness and natural sweetness make it a refreshing food that also adds a tropical touch to various dishes like salads, smoothies and ice creams, helping you deal with the heat in a delicious and nutritious way.

This fruit not only provides freshness but also contributes to intestinal health. Various research suggests that its polyphenols may improve digestion and fight inflammation.

In this sense, a study published in the scientific journal Food Science and Nutrition showed that eating 100 grams of mango per day increased the diversity of the intestinal microbiome after four weeks and more significant changes were observed in the twelfth week. till the third month).

In this sense, findings suggest that the consumption of this fruit may contribute to improving intestinal function, which may have beneficial effects on the prevention and management of chronic conditions, including systemic inflammation, certain cardiovascular disorders, diabetes and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Can put. ,

Similarly, research, which was published in Molecules, concluded that mangoes contain polyphenols, such as gallic acid and gallotenin, which provide antioxidant, anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory effects. These help combat chronic inflammatory diseases, such as some intestinal disorders.

The study specified that the fiber and polyphenols in mangoes may act as prebiotics, promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria. It has been shown that its anti-inflammatory effects help prevent or reduce inflammation associated with problems like colon cancer.

However, the authors noted that more research is needed to understand how much mango should be consumed to get its benefits, how it affects different people, and how the body processes its healthy components. Does.

On the same lines, the research, which was published by the journal Nutritional Research, found that mango, due to its anti-inflammatory and microbiome modulation abilities, could be an effective supplement along with conventional treatments to manage inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Is.

On the other hand, a study published in Molecular Nutrition Food Research gathered participants suffering from chronic constipation who ate 300 grams of mango or the same amount of fiber for four weeks. Before and after the study period, they had blood and stool tests, in addition to completing digestive wellness questionnaires.

The results showed that consumption of this fruit improved stool frequency, consistency and size, increased gastrin and fecal short chain fatty acids.

The research concludes that mango isolated contributes to improving symptoms and biomarkers of constipation more effectively than the same amount of fiber, although the authors highlight the need for further studies to explore the biomarkers of intestinal inflammation. Have inserted.

other benefits

controls blood sugar

A study published in Nutrition, Metabolism & Cardiovascular Disease analyzed how consuming fresh mango as opposed to a snack with the same amount of calories affected overweight or obese people. This fruit was found to be a healthy option that benefits blood sugar regulation, reduces inflammation and improves the body’s antioxidant defenses.

In this sense, the authors point out that mango should be the subject of future research that seeks to improve diets and reduce the risk of diseases.

lowers blood pressure

Research published in the journal Applied Physiology, Nutrition & Metabolism showed that eating mangoes daily for eight weeks was linked to reduced blood pressure and improved glucose levels after meals, in addition to potentially positive effects on the diversity of intestinal microbiota in overweight people. It also has an impact. And obese people.

Its consumption is related to the protection of blood vessels

Another analysis from San Diego State University involved 27 overweight people who were given 100 calories of mango or low-fat cookies every day for 12 weeks. Blood was taken at the beginning, at 4 weeks, and at the end to measure inflammation and antioxidants.

The results showed that eating this fruit reduced inflammation levels and increased antioxidants that protect blood vessels. Studies show that mangoes may help maintain healthy arteries and reduce the risks related to oxidation in the body.

However, the authors said they noted that it would be beneficial to conduct additional research with a larger number of participants to clarify the effects of mango on heart health and conditions such as diabetes or hypertension.

What is the composition of mango?

According to data from FoodData Central of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), in every 100 grams of fruit we will find 15 grams of carbohydrates and 13.7 grams of total sugars. Additionally, the most important are vitamin C (36.4 mg), potassium (168 mg), total dietary fiber (1.6 g), calcium (11 mg), magnesium (10 mg) and phosphorus (14 mg).