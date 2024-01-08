White bridal fashion wins at the 2024 Golden Globes

By now, we know that fashion rules are irrelevant. Wear black and blue together, mix up patterns, don’t worry about matching your bag with your shoes, and of course, possibly most importantly, wear white after Labor Day. At this point, that Old Testament has fallen on deaf ears over the years, which is fair. Winter white has proven to be a beautiful choice in the colder months (and even in less cold months if you’re considering a light white sweater in September or March). But if you don’t believe us, just ask the biggest names in television and films. Because color was present on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday night — represented by Margot Robbie barbie Fuchsia and Taylor Swift arrived in a striking metallic green – it was white that proved to be the most popular choice of the evening, with more than a dozen stars hitting the red carpet in different shades.

Now, where to start? Perhaps with Natasha Lyonne, who wore a showstopping Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress covered in sequins that rose above her bust in a horn-like structure and covered her face. Then there was Elle Fanning, who took a more demure approach than Leone’s surreal look. Great The star reminded us what true vintage looks like, embodying Grace Kelly in an ivory dress designed by Pierre Balmain. Greta Lee also seemed to embrace more of an Old Hollywood feel in a white Loewe dress that evoked a modern Marilyn Monroe. Meanwhile, Keri Russell opted for something with a slightly more casual tone, looking incredibly glamorous in her sequin-covered number from Jil Sander.

But those were hardly all the white gowns the paparazzi passed by that night. Meanwhile, Riley Keough looked like a Chanel bride in a white lace dress from the French house Daisy Jones and the Six Costar Camila Morrone could have easily made it to the altar in her simple white Givenchy. Elizabeth Olsen arrived in a corseted lace Vivienne Westwood gown covered with embellished detailing at the bust. Meanwhile, Gillian Anderson used the white of her strapless Gabriela Hearst dress to add a secret message to her look, as closer inspection revealed dozens of white embroidered vaginas that blended straight into the skirt, which Possibly a reference to her sex therapist character. sex education,

Next up was Ali Wong, who accepted her first Golden Globe in a draped Dior haute couture number, and Lily Gladstone, who took the stage as the winner in a white Valentino dress that she covered with a shiny black shawl. Cailee Spaeny added some color to her white Miu Miu look with a subtle floral print, and while Hunter Schafer may have had an ethereal Prada moment technically Be it a very light pink, it’s close enough to include it in this roundup (and too pretty to ignore in general).

But it wasn’t just women who avoided red wine all night for fear of staining their ancient dresses. All-white also took over men’s clothing. Jonathan Bailey attended in a monochrome suit with wide-leg trousers courtesy of Givenchy, while nominee Andrew Scott nearly matched him in Valentino. they were rounded out Abbott Elementary star Chris Perfetti, who accessorized his white pinstripe Dolce & Gabbana suit with a black floral brooch that would have mesmerized Carrie Bradshaw. In fact, some were humming “You don’t own me” while imagining the prospect of three people in white on the same red carpet. gender swap remake The First Wives Club,

Not that it’s entirely surprising that so many stars make a point of wearing the same color to an event. There are only so many colors on the spectrum, and trends are bound to appear. Take red, which was a popular color for the night, appearing on Julianne Moore, Selena Gomez, Florence Pugh, Barry Keoghan, and many others. But white is a rare choice for several reasons. For one, it can be easily ruined by a bad drop of soy sauce from your Nobu-catered dinner, and at an alcohol-fueled event like the Globes, it’s natural to fall apart. It can be harder to make a statement in white than in orange like Issa Rae or purple like Oprah. Still, all of these actors prove that when done right, white can be just as effective, and its unpredictable nature, especially in January, makes it even more of a joy to see on the red carpet. . We’ll have to wait and see if this trend continues into awards season, but considering it was close to oversaturation at the first event, we wouldn’t be surprised to see stars shy away from this choice next time around.