Who is Deva Castle, the new winner and charismatic fashion inspiration?

Closing applause for Paris Fashion Week! There was turmoil in the fashion world in the capital from 26 February to 5 March. During the event, the prestigious maison unveiled its Fall-Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection in front of a host of celebrities. Among these select guests, a slim figure with curly black hair often attracted the attention of all the photographers. This young lady is none other than Deva Castle. At the age of 19, this model reached the category of most influential models. Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel’s daughter caused a sensation in a look both modern and sensual during the Dior fashion show on February 27. On the show: A black shirt falling off her shoulders which she paired with wide jeans with patch pockets, also under a black coat.

After becoming one of the new faces of fashion, Deva Casal was invited to the Simon Porte Jacquemus Decoration Ceremony on 2 March. In the spotlight today more than ever, Deva Castle was kept away from the limelight throughout her childhood by her illustrious parents. Between Paris, Rome and Rio de Janeiro, away from all the media bustle, Leonie’s older sister loved browsing “Huge Fashion Books” From his mother. Deva Castle, fascinated by this world, wanted to make her career in modeling very soon. “I knew I wanted to work in this industry at some point in my life, but I definitely didn’t expect to like it so much and make a living from it.”She believes in the columns of v magazine In November 2023.

© Rindoff-Borde / BestImage

>> Photos – Deva Casal, Nine D’Urso, Lila Moss… “Daughters” presented a show at Fashion Week

Her modeling debut was at the age of 14

With her jet-black hair and porcelain complexion, Deva Cassel immediately followed in the footsteps of her mother, Monica Bellucci. At only 14 years old, the teen was chosen by Dolce & Gabbana to be the new face of Dolce Shine perfume. “In front of the camera, I immediately felt comfortable and had a lot of fun. I knew I wanted to pursue this path.”He revealed in an interview with Number, November 20, 2023. A first experience that opened the doors to the world of fashion. On June 15, 2019, Deva Casal emerged from the shadows to take her first step amid the bright flashes of photographers during Milan Men’s Fashion Week. Wearing a black suit set adorned with a red lace corset, the young woman set the front row of the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show on fire.

As Deva Castle began to make a name for itself in the Modosphere, the magazine vogue italia She came up with the idea of ​​reuniting her with her mother for the cover of the July 2021 issue. The couple mesmerized photographer Paolo Roversi. Wearing the same emerald green velvet dress by Dolce & Gabbana, Deva Casal and Monica Bellucci showed off their beautiful and tender partnership. In a women’s magazine column, the Italian actress revealed that she was impressed by her older sister’s professionalism at only 16 years old. “She’s like that, always free (…) Have you seen what she looks like?” “She’s not afraid of anything.”, Monica Bellucci assures. For his part, Vincent Cassel showed his pride by sharing the front page on Instagram Italian Vogue while adding “Family Matters” In the legend. Succession is assured.

© Dolce & Gabbana via BestImages

Her incredible fashion rise

The following season, Deva became an essential figure at Castle Fashion Week. After making her debut at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Fall-Winter 2021-2022 fashion show in Venice, the young lady continues to attract the favor of the big houses. On January 29, she made a notable appearance at the Simon Porte Jacquemus fashion show in Saint-Paul de Vence. With open hair and a cool walk, Deva Cassel created a sensation in a long black dress with square shoulders and extra long sleeves. And the Italian brand also no longer swears by the new fashion ambassador of the house of Dior. The beautiful brunette parades for designer Alberta Ferretti during Milan Fashion Week, February 21, 2024. The daughter of Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci attracted attention in a flowing dress with fine fabric with transparency. In this dress with a wide neckline decorated with lace, she once again established her status as a fashion icon on the catwalk.

If she has recently stepped into cinema after her first appearance in the film Bella Estate And soon in the series Leopard Produced by Netflix, Deva Castle mainly focuses on her career in modeling. “Above all, I admire creativity and talent. I have always been inspired by this world because this way of expressing ideas has always seemed important to me. Through fashion – often visionary – a part of humanity’s history can be reconstructed”he revealed Number, A journey that earns praise and makes his parents proud.

© Courtesy of Jacquemus via BestImages

Their parents focus on their career

Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci keep a close eye on their daughter’s career, while also taking care that each remains in their place. in the column of paris matchReleased on December 7, 2023, the 57-year-old actor spoke with pride about his elder daughter’s rising career. “I let her do it and we talk about it. The important thing is that she does things sensibly and for the right reasons.” I am convinced, she works seriously“He is completely dedicated to the projects he chooses.”, he declared. And to continue with tenderness: “I want him to build himself, create himself. I also see that he has no attachment to so-called fame. “It’s great.”, Monica Bellucci also does not hide her admiration. “Seeing him happy makes me happy. She is passionate, she is starting to build a good career in the world of fashion and making her place in the world of cinema.He admitted in the column of HeIn June 2023.

If her parents warn her about the “daughter’s” situation, they do not hesitate to share their experiences with her to help her on her journey. His main advice is “Let yourself go, but always keep your head on your shoulders” and “Have fun in what you do.” It would be really fun to see them on set again, and we talk about the idea sometimes, but first of all, I still have a long way to go.Convinced Deva Castle Number, In this family, everything is a matter of transmission, ambition and passion.

© SGP/BestImage

Photo credit: Denis Guignebourg / BestImage