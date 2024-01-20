Who is the richest family in Sonora?

Setes allows citizens to invest their money in installments and at fixed rates (Infobay/Jovani Pérez)

Mexico There are countless entrepreneurs who have managed to build over the years great fortune Not just for them, but so that their families can carry on the legacy. Carlos Slim, Los Hanks, Garza Laguera are some of the names that come to mind when we talk about the elite in the country.

However, although each of these dynasties developed their empire in entities such as CDMX, Nuevo León or Adomex, there is also a popular Dynasty in Sonora This did not go unnoticed as it was one of the top millionaires in 2023 forbes

According to State Competitiveness Index 2023 (IMCO), Sonora ranks ninth in infrastructure and seventh in innovation. Although it is not one of the powers that top the country’s list, there are businessmen who have managed to consolidate millionaire income.

In Mexico, the basic basket is a food that is usually present in homes due to its flexibility. Egg And there is a unique brand in the market which is much loved not only for its quality but also for the funny advertisements with which they usually surprise their potential customers. If you’re already guessing, don’t think about it anymore, because really We talk about Bachoco.

File photo. A distribution store of poultry producer Bachoco brand in Mexico City, Mexico. November 16, 2017. Reuters/Edgard Garrido

Robinson Bors family, According to the most updated data of forbes He has a net worth of $3,619 million and is ranked 12th among the richest in Mexico in 2023. Also owns a telecommunications company named Megacable.

Ciudad Obregón, Sonora1952 saw how brothers Juan, Javier Enrique and Alfonso Robinson Bors, who had a farm with capacity about a thousand birds He decided to start over.

The youth began marketing eggs and when they realized the business was taking off, they decided to add chicken and pork to their list of commercial products in 1971.

For 1963, Founding family of children-What does it mean ‘Where does the water go? In Yaqui – decided to grow even more and expand their Operations in other areas Such as Navojoa, Los Mochis and Culiacan.

(Photo: Bachoco)

A few years later, they managed to acquire the Culiacan poultry processing plant and in 1974 they had already Extended to Guanajuato.

What has characterized this brand over time is their way of advertising, when marketing began in CDMX in 1984, a surge of witty egg jokes quickly generated a lot of excitement.

children started doing business in Mexican Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange in 1997, Strengthening itself as the only public Mexican poultry company.

Currently, the brand’s presence is not only national but has also reached other parts of the world. But to know that this family will probably remain a reference, it is enough to visit a Mexican supermarket or see advertisements from all over the country. industry for many years to come.