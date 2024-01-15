Will Scarlett Johansson star in the next Jurassic World?

According to insider Jeff Snyder, Scarlett Johansson is in the running to play the lead role in the next Jurassic World opus directed by Gareth Edwards and expected to hit theaters in July 2025.

Photo Credit: 239408

A prestigious casting is taking shape for the saga’s new masterpiece jurassic world, According to exclusive information obtained by insider Jeff Snyder, actress Scarlett Johansson, a Hollywood icon, has entered the ranks of the global star with her role. black mother In the Marvel universe, he will be in the running to play the lead role in this new creation directed by the talented Gareth Edwards, an acclaimed director for his blockbuster films. Godzilla And Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,

The actress has already held interviews with director and producer Frank Marshall, eminent personalities from the film industry, who are showing keen interest in this ambitious project. If her schedule allows, she could step onto the film set this summer, and give life to a new character at the center of the exciting intrigue of this new chapter of the saga.

a well kept secret

The story of this Jurassic World 6 is shrouded in mystery, which has kept the fans curious. However, we do know that David Koepp, screenwriter of the first films in the saga, is at work weaving a captivating intrigue. In production, pillars of the Jurassic universe, Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, have returned to serve with cinema legend Steven Spielberg as executive producer. Expected to hit screens on July 2, 2025, the feature film is scheduled to begin filming this summer. The official casting, which is kept under strict secrecy, has not yet been revealed. The presence of actors from previous protests such as DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie remains uncertain, increasing the mystery and promising new surprises to ardent fans of the saga.