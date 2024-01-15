Will there be a season 2 of the series?

The last episode of Apple TV + launches this Friday, March 15 lord of air, his miniseries produced by Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Gary Goetzman. Is Season 2 Possible?
The series has failed to become one of the top 10 most watched programs on Canal+ since the first episode was put online. On January 26, AppleTV+, whose series is available at no additional cost to Canal+ subscribers, unveiled Episode 1 lord of air, twenty-three years later brothers in Arms and fourteen years later pacific hell, the Tom Hanks/Gary Guzman/Steven Spielberg trio this time focused on a particularly bereaved US Air Force unit during World War II. To bring to life all the characters inspired by real heroes of the conflict, we look specifically to actors Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan and Anthony Boyle. All nine episodes are now available in full on the streaming platform.
lord of air : Why there won’t (definitely) be a season 2 of the series
If you have finished the series, you may be wondering if there might be a season 2 of the series. The answer is no. In fact, lord of air is a miniseries, meaning the story ends at the end of the final episode. Additionally, the action of the series ends with the end of the war. After the final scene, viewers can learn what happened to the real people who inspired the characters, leaving little room for exploring the future of Gale Cleven or John Egan. Obviously, nothing is impossible. knowing that lord of air Broke an incredible record, so Apple TV+ may decide to continue this story in some way or another.
A new project based around World War II is not impossible, according to Gary Goetzman
if there is a season 2 lord of air So it seems that with that out of the way, it’s not impossible to see a new project based around the conflict generated by the trio. brothers in Arms And pacific hell, during a round table at which tele-vacation Appearing before the launch of the series, producer Gary Goetzman assured that the trio of filmmakers had “some ideas“Around World War II.”Tom Hanks is writing these stories and if he has a script it’s a possibility“, he explained, adding that a series is probably too ambitious a project at this time.These series are difficult so we wonder if we will have the strength to start again. This will be a film of less than 2 hours!”, He laughed.
