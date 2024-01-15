Dani Alves organized a party a few days after his release from prison

after passing 14 months Behind bars, last Monday, March 25 Daniel Alves found temporary release after payment Bail Of one million euros, That is why the Spanish press remains very aware of all the movements they make in Brazil.

After leaving the prison he was in, the former player of UNAM PUMAS He took refuge in his house in the municipality Espluges de Llobregat (Barcelona), and although the South American has not left his place of residence, he still found time for celebrate,

How was the party organized by Dani Alves?

According to information published by the Spanish press, Daniel Alves Was host one of team Tuesday night, reason: to celebrate birthday his father’s, domingos alves da silva,

“At night they came to this houseWhen there were almost no journalists left and he also celebrated (Domingos Alves da Silva’s birthday) with Dani Alves,” declared a reporter for the program. ‘this is life’.

it was my own Family of the story of FC Barcelona He is in charge of sharing photos of previous dinners he had with his father Daniel Alves, It is noteworthy that the footballer did not attend this meeting.

The party at the 40-year-old Brazilian man’s house, where two of his friends had also come, reportedly lasted until “5 o’clock in the morning”,