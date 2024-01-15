Macron proposes expanding military alliance with Brazil – DW – 03/27/2024

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, this Wednesday (03/27/2024), the second day of his official visit to Brazil, proposed to open a new page in the strategic partnership and military cooperation between the two countries, which is not limited to this. The current one. Construction of submarines and helicopters.

The French president, together with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, said, “I am here to celebrate 16 years of cooperation in the production of submarines and to say that we want to go further in the coming decades Want to undertake more ambitious projects.” At the sea launching ceremony of the third submarine built under the bilateral cooperation programme.

The contract that Brazil signed with the French state shipyard DCNS required an investment of 40,000 million reais (about $8,163 million) and the construction of a modern shipyard for submarines at the Itagüí naval complex on the southern coast of Rio de Janeiro state. Was allowed. janeiro.

Macron said he hoped Brazil would achieve the development of naval nuclear propulsion technology “while respecting all the most demanding safeguards commitments”. “In that scenario (in terms of guaranteeing the peaceful use of nuclear energy) France would be on Brazil’s side,” he said.

He said that, in addition to submarines and helicopters produced by Airbus in Minas Gerais state, France wants to cooperate with Brazil in the production of other military equipment. “We want Brazil and France to be big and powerful because the situation in the world worries us. And this concern is also the pretext for a greater ambition (in cooperation) in which France and Brazil can cooperate in the service of the world,” he declared.

MN (EFE, AFP)