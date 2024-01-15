With this trick you will free up storage space on your iPhone

There are many tricks to optimize iPhone internal storage and this is one of the best

Get Extra Internal Storage on Your iPhone With This Trick

He We have limited storage space on iPhone Couldn’t expand further. Although Apple has heard about expanding internal storage for generations, you may find yourself in the situation that the internal storage is full. If this is your case, we have brought for you Sure trick to free up space On iPhone.

one of the following The apps that store the most data are Mal applications, especially if we have multiple email accounts configured. If they send you a lot of emails with attachments, chances are that the Mal app is stealing a lot of storage space on your iPhone. And this is what you have to do to get it back.

How much space do emails take up on iPhone?

The first thing you should do is know How long does it take to retrieve emails you’ve stored in the Mail app on iPhone?, Depending on each user and how long you’ve been using the iPhone, you may have more or less emails stored. Keep in mind that, in addition, Apple stores some data for each email received so that you can easily search for it. Therefore removing them will free up a lot of space.

coming in Settings > General > iPhone Storage You can see in order which apps have stored the most data on your iPhone. Just find the mail in the list and you will see all the data in it.

How to free up space from iPhone emails

unfortunately There is no option to automatically delete emails taking up the most space On iPhone, so we have only two options to do this: either we find them and delete them one by one, or we delete all the emails at once.

Option 1: Delete emails one by one

It’s not a comfortable option, but we can Make it more or less easy and less overwhelming, This is what you should do:

Enter the Mail app on your iPhone. Tap on the button visible at the bottom left. Now on the middle section, tap on “Filter by:”. Remove unread filters. Tap the “Attachments only” switch. Now tap on Ok.

Only emails with attachments will be visible. remember that By dragging down with two fingers you can select multiple emails that you need to delete To free up space.

Option 2: Delete the account and add it again

This second option is faster and more effective. Yes If you delete an email account from iPhone, all emails are automatically deleted Which you have received and the space is freed up. Then you can add it again And you will keep using it and receiving new emails without any problem.

To follow this option go here Settings > Mail > Accounts And enter the email account you want to delete, just tap Delete account. Once removed, tap Add Account and add that account again with your credentials.

This is undoubtedly a very effective method Get more storage space on iPhone, But it is not the only one. There are more ways to free up storage on iPhone and if you apply them all you can achieve something gigabyte Excessive.