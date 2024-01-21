Xavi furious after referee ‘helped’ Real Madrid: “It will be very difficult to win this league”

  Jan 21, 2024

The Barcelona coach spoke about the refereeing controversy at the Santiago Bernabeu and assured that everyone saw what happened.

SEVILLE–Xavi did not bite his tongue in the Benito Villamarín press room. The Barcelona coach did not follow the Bernabeu match live, in which Real Madrid won 3-2 over Almería, due to the refereeing dispute, but, as a source close to ESPN told, he knew that the match was going on before the start. What happened against Betis first.

After the game, after watching it, he only needed one question about it to explode. “It will be very difficult to win this league. Very difficult. I said it before and now with even more reason…”.

“I already said it at Getafe, where I saw things that didn’t fit me. But although we have to continue winning, there are still some things we can’t control… and today everyone saw it Have seen” announced the Barcelona coach, who maintained his stern and direct tone.

“I remember the brilliant penalty against Raphinha for Getafe, the disallowed goal at Granada… We must have six more points and say these are not excuses, these are realities. These are situations in which you fall behind And you can’t do anything”, he reflected.

“In the end I’m left with Garitano’s idea. We can’t do anything against all this and I say this and I repeat it: it’s going to be very difficult for us to win this league.”

