Yankees interested in former Houston Astro

With the new additions made by them new York Yankees In the month of December and recently at the beginning of the year 2024, information about the stellar Dominican pitcher gives a twist hector neris, He specified the amount and years he would like to agree to with the winningest World Series organization in history. mlb,

hector neris It is one of the most sought-after launchers in the market. Despite this, agreement could not be reached Houston Astros for the season mlb 2024, declared himself a free agent and is now on the radar of many organizations. This also includes the team new York Yankeeswho added to their ranks juan soto and the right pitcher marcus stroman,





Neris He was a key player in capturing a second Fall Classic title Astros In the 2022 season. Over his last two campaigns, he had a 2.69 ERA in 133 and two-thirds innings of work.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: BREAKING: Yariel Rodriguez agrees to contract in MLB

New York Yankees confirm favoritism toward Hector Neris

According to a journalist’s report hector gomezthrough this social network x profileAdded the following: « Relief pitcher hector neris He is seeking a three-year, $50 million contract. new York Yankees “They’re showing a lot of interest in them.”He explained in detail in his tweet.

In the two years in which he was associated with this organization houstonThe Dominican received $18 million.

hector neris has a decade of experience in major League Baseball, He initially debuted from ninth philadelphia phillies In the 2014 campaign. With them he earned eight wickets, giving him a career run percentage of 3.42.

Neris The 34-year-old wants to strengthen his last contract big league And Yankees This is a clear market favourite.

You may be interested in: What MLB said: Ronald Acuña Jr. is the best of 2024