You can only buy these foods in Florida with your EBT card

The EBT Electronic Transfer Card is used to pay Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.In this sense, there are a series of categories that restrict operations when making purchases.

So, on more than one occasion, applicants have wondered whether hot meals can be purchased with an EBT card.

Let’s remember that the mission of the SNAP program, also known as food stamps, is to help low-income families.

Here it is very important that applicants do not use the assistance to spend on Liquor, Cosmetics, Cigarettes, Fuel and other restricted categories.

These also include other products such as vitamins, medicines or pet food.

The truth is that one of the controlled categories is hot foods, and claimants cannot use the EBT card to consume them.

What can be purchased with Florida EBT?

The basics of a healthy and balanced diet are foods that can be purchased with an EBT card.

Specifically, the categories are bread, grains, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, poultry, dairy, plants to grow and eat at home, and seeds.

Therefore, the program guarantees families good nutrition instead of fast or processed food like McDonald’s or takeaways.

Additionally, the EBT card is valid for use at locations that display the Quest logo and with supported claims.

Meanwhile, sales tax does not apply on purchases and cash withdrawals can be made from Quest ATMs.

However, the card will become inactive if no purchases are made within 274 days of issuance. Therefore, to return to the program, applicants must contact an authority.

Finally, there are certain conditions as to who can claim, such as income, age and ability to work.

That is, anyone between the ages of 17 and 52 without dependents can only claim food stamps for three months. This will happen over a period of three years.