“You don’t know me,” Maria Corina Machado responded after telling Lula da Silva to “stop crying.”

Brazilian President and friend of Nicolás Maduro, Inácio Lula da Silva, told the media that Maria Corina Machado, “continues to cry rather than nominate another candidate,” receiving a strong response from the unitary candidate.

lapatilla.com

“I am crying, President Lula? Are you saying this because I’m a woman? “You don’t know me,” Machado said through his account on the social network X.

He elaborated in his response to the President, “I am fighting to assert the right of the millions of Venezuelans who voted for me in the primaries and the millions of others to have the right to do so in free presidential elections, including “I will defeat Maduro.” Talked about the next elections.

“You are validating the abuses of a dictator who violates the Constitution and the Barbados Agreement you claim to support. The only truth is that Maduro is afraid to face me because he knows that the Venezuelan people are with me in the streets today,” he concluded.

