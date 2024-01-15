Everything indicates that we are doomed to replace our car when its software becomes outdated, as is the case with smartphones

Cars are becoming increasingly dependent on software. (Photo by Mark Asensio/Nurfoto via Getty Images) (Nurfoto via Getty Images)

Why do we change cars? There are many answers to this question. It could be because it’s broke, because the family has grown and we need a bigger car, because we’ve had an accident… Surely no one will buy a new vehicle in 2024 because its software is out of date Has gone. But it’s very likely that within a few years it will become a compelling reason to do so. At least, that’s what it seems if we look at the latest developments in the motor industry. Especially what the Japanese company Nissan has done.

Owners of Nissan Leaf electric cars have accused the company of “abandoning its early buyers” after it announced its app would stop working for older vehicles. The company says the app, which allows you to remotely control functions such as heating, is no longer working as the UK’s 2G network is being “phased out”.

Customers have reacted strongly. According to TechRadar, they did not expect its return. Experts expect this issue to affect more electric vehicles as the market grows, The withdrawal of the application will affect approximately 3,000 Nissan Leaf and e-NV200 vehicles manufactured before 2016.

These older vehicles are equipped with 2G control units that communicate with the app. In statements reported by TechRadar, Nissan assured that: “The NissanConnect EV application is currently connected to Nissan Leaf and e-NV200 vehicles manufactured up to 2016, in preparation for the disappearance of 2G technology from April 1, 2024. Will stop doing it.” He added: “However, owners will still be able to access key functions such as climate timer and charging timer directly from their car’s navigation system.”

This isn’t a dramatic loss, but it certainly means a loss of features that drivers paid for. It’s as if car owners suddenly can’t close their windows or turn on the radio because the company has decided to stop supporting their software. This is not a hyperbolic comparison: Technology companies do this all the time in their products., and it looks like carmakers are going to follow the same path. Not in vain, software is software, whether it’s operating a smartphone, coffee maker or driving a car.

Continue reading story

Everything indicates that software will be key to the operation of cars in the coming years. Photo: Getty Images. (Viaframe via Getty Images)

Cars are becoming more dependent on software

In recent years, the automotive industry has undergone a remarkable transformation, moving from a focus on purely mechanical components to a new era in which software plays a fundamental role in vehicle functionality.

Traditionally, vehicles were characterized primarily by their mechanical components, such as engines, transmissions, and physical systems. Early cars had basic electrical systems, but the role of software was still relatively limited. In contemporary automobile manufacturing, Vehicles are becoming increasingly dependent on software to perform a variety of functions.

An even bigger change will occur in the coming years as more automakers commit to phasing out their internal combustion engine-powered vehicles to meet global climate change goals, replacing them with electric vehicles that will over time , will be able to function autonomously.

The past decade of internal combustion engine vehicle development shows how rapidly it has progressed and where it is headed. Previously, software was part of the car. Now, the software determines the value of the car.

In a scenario where power consumption is important, the success of a vehicle depends almost more on its software than on the mechanical part. Almost all of the vehicle manufacturers’ innovations are now linked to software. For example, a vehicle’s software estimates driving speed or the presence of obstacles on a certain route, whether while parking or maintaining a safe distance on the highway.

This article published on Grid Dynamics, a blog specializing in mechanical engineering, explains the magnitude of the importance of software. It points out that ten years ago, high-end cars alone contained 100 microprocessor-based electronic control units networked throughout the body, running 100 million lines of code or more.

Today, high-end vehicles such as the BMW 7 Series, with advanced technologies such as advanced driver assistance systems that improve their safety, may have 150 ECUs or more, while pick-up trucks such as Ford’s F-150 may have 150 of the codes. Over million rows. Even low-end vehicles are rapidly approaching 100 ECUs and 100 million lines of code as more and more features that were once considered luxury options, such as adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking, become available. Have gone.

A fact to compare the complexity of these designs: Next-generation airplanes like the Boeing 787 contain approximately 14 million lines of code.

If manufacturers refuse to update the software or provide service to keep it functioning correctly, it seems likely that users will be forced to purchase a new one, even if the vehicle works perfectly from a mechanical standpoint. yes. Is this a step backward for the automotive world? Of course, from the consumers’ perspective. From the manufacturers’ perspective, no: it seems like a great business.

More news that may interest you:

On video | Where do I charge my car? Electric vehicle deployment collides with reality