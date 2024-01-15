You won’t believe that these world famous celebrities are of Hungarian descent

It may not be obvious that some stars are of Hungarian origin, as their names are far from being Hungarian. However, many Hollywood stars and other world-famous celebrities are descendants of Hungarians. Here is a list of some celebrities who have Hungarian ancestry.

Hungarian origin

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein is an American fashion designer who founded Calvin Klein Inc. in 1968. The company was established. He is best known for his clothing lines, including his iconic jeans and underwear collections, as well as his fragrances. As Hamu S. Gymant notes, his name does not sound Hungarian, it has a German ring to it. However, in fact, he is also connected to our small country, as his father Leo Klein was born in Hungary. Calvin Klein was born and raised in New York.

Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz is an actress known for her versatile performances in film, television, and theater. He received widespread recognition for his roles in various critically acclaimed films. He starred in films like Definitely, Maybe (2008), The Bourne Legacy (2012) and Black Widow (2021). Few people know that Hungarian blood flows in the veins of the actress from her father’s side. His father, György Weisz, was a Hungarian-born engineer and inventor. The family fled to England in 1938 to escape Nazi persecution, and the actress was born there in 1970.

Peter Falk

Peter Falk was an American actor, best known for his iconic role of Lieutenant Columbo in the television series “Columbo”. In addition to “Columbo”, Falk appeared in several notable films, including “Pocketful of Miracles” (1961), “The Great Race” (1965), “A Woman Under the Influence” (1974), and “Wings of Desire”. Are included. 1987), among others. Falk was born in 1927 to American accountant parents. However, the family is of Eastern European-Jewish ancestry, including Czech and Russian. His maternal grandfather, Peter Hochhauser, was born in Budapest.

drew barrymore

as we wrote Here Earlier, Drew Barrymore’s mother Ildiko Mako was born in a camp for Hungarian refugees after World War II. Later, she moved to America in hopes of a glamorous acting career. Thus, he changed his name to Zaid. Drew Barrymore was born in 1975 and also became an actress. She rose to fame as a child actress playing Gertie in Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982). Furthermore, she is also known for her performances in various genres including romantic comedy, drama, and thriller.

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​an American actor, producer and animal rights activist. He established himself as one of the most talented and versatile actors of his generation. The actor is known for his dedication towards his roles; He often goes through physical and emotional changes. His most famous films include Gladiator (2000), Her (2013), Joker (2019) and Napoleon (2023). Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix is ​​also of Hungarian origin. His mother Arlene Phoenix is ​​of Hungarian descent and his grandparents were Hungarian-Russian Jews. Her grandmother’s name is very revealing, her name was Margaret Lefkowitz.

goldie hawn

Goldie Hawn is an American actress, producer, and singer who became famous in the late 1960s. While most people are familiar with the talented actress, not many know that she is also of Hungarian descent. His mother, Laura Steinhoff, was born in Hungary. The family moved to the United States before World War II. Goldie Hawn was born in Washington, DC in 1945. Very few people know that Goldie was initially named Aranca. As we reported HereThis was later changed to Goldie, which sounds less strange in the United States. It is also a mirror translation of Aranyaka, his mother’s jewelery shop in Hungary. In 2012, Goldie visited Hungary with her sister to discover her roots.

gene Simmons

Gene Simmons is best known as the co-founder, bass guitarist, and co-lead vocalist of the rock band Kiss. It may come as a surprise that he is also descended from Hungarian parents. His mother, Flora Kovacs, was born in Hungary, and his father, Ferenc Vitz, is also Hungarian. According to some sources, Jean is an excellent speaker of the Hungarian language.

Also read: