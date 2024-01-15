Young Cuban father murdered in Ciego de Ávila

A young Cuban living in the town of jikotiain the province of Ciego de Avila, And the father of a girl, barely four months old, was murdered, allegedly mistaking him for someone else.

Event reporter Niover Lisia – who identified the victim as miguel angel espinosa– It was told that Cuban was taking a young woman on his motorcycle when the woman’s companion “He was a victim of jealousy, he mistook her for another and decided to take her life.”

According to the above source, once the man realized he had made a mistake – it is unclear whether he was warned by his partner or not – the subject walked away and voluntarily surrendered at a police station.

“Unfortunate for the family. Unfortunately this happened. He is my husband’s cousin.”Oyima Rojas confirmed in the comments section.

“My brother, you left us and I can’t tell you how much I love you, but because of your words we will never forget you. One of his friends wrote on Facebook, “I’m skinny, ugly but crazy and I pray God takes good care of you.”

Facebook Capture/Orestes Perez

“My best friend: How sad your departure is, my love! Rest in peace. The people of Jicotiya will always remember you. EPD”Gracie Jimenez wrote in another publication.

Facebook Capture/Greasy Jimenez

In a beautiful Facebook post at the beginning of November last year, young Miguel Angel Espinosa declared his love for his little newborn daughter, a baby who has unfortunately now lost her father.

The young man then wrote, “I love you, my girl. Thank you, God, for everything.”

Facebook Capture/Miguel Angel Espinosa

So far, no other details have emerged regarding the circumstances of the tragic incident that took the life of another young Cuban, an event that escalates an unprecedented wave of violence that has engulfed Cuban society in its most diverse forms. Affects.