Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson get engaged with the blessing of the singer’s ex-girlfriend

chris martin And dakota johnson Become one of the most discreet star couples on the planet. The singer and actress have been together since summer 2017 and they still haven’t walked hand-in-hand on a single red carpet. To live happily, they live secretly, hence the engagement must have been done secretly. ” Some time ago “According to mirror,

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson: very discreet lovers

“But today, they talk openly about it to their loved ones. They are madly in love with each other since day one it was inevitable to move to the next stage, They are in no rush to plan a wedding but are rather enjoying making their engagement official. , Last October, Dakota was seen wearing what could be described as a “suspicious” emerald green ring on her left ring finger.

Dakota Johnson, 34, entered the life of Chris Martin, 47, shortly after the Coldplay frontman split from Annabelle Willis, who they secretly shared their life with from 2015 to 2017. Before him, the singer had led an on/off (and…discreet) life. Had a relationship with Jennifer Lawrence for about a year. Obviously, what we remember more is that they were married mainly from 2003 to 2014 Gwyneth Paltrow, And instead of being apart, the latter “preferred to talk about” Conscious Uncoupling »,

valid gwyneth paltrow

Plus, since their divorce, Chris and Gwyneth have remained best friends in the world, and she would have given him blessings to the couple, Dakota actually gets along very well with her beau’s ex, and the Madam Web star was also adopted by Chris and Gwyneth’s two children, Apple, 19, and Moses, 17. “I love these kids so much. I do it as if my life depends on it. With all my heart,” she confided. stir not long ago.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson aren’t very talkative when it comes to talking about themselves private lifeThe actress does not hide the fact that she is the first fan of the singer whom she tries to support as much as possible at concerts: “I love watching him. I could watch it every day. I do not know how to explain it. I feel like, I don’t know… I’m watching my favorite person do his favorite thing. ,

