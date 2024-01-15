Match Summary: Tigres vs. Orlando City (4-2). Target

Tigres destroyed Orlando City in the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, as with a brilliant performance from Marcelo Flores and a wonderful goal from Sebastián Córdova, the Cats defeated the opponent 4-2 in the return duel.

The Orizales advanced to the quarterfinals of the competition, where they would face the Columbus Crew, ending the series in Volcan.

Nikolaitas was tied 0-0 in the first leg, so a draw with a goal would give a pass to Florida people who bet on it and it did not work out for them, as Tigres put pressure on their court .

flower game

Marcelo Flores gave warning in the fourth minute of action with a header that went just wide, followed soon after by Guido Pizarro when his header could not be completed.

And it would be Flores who would open the scoring in the 13th minute, a ball came to him in three quarters of the field, he made a cut and was ready to deliver a powerful shot from outside the area to make the score 1-0. The ball first hit the goalkeeper. Pedro Gallese.

It was a brilliant game for Marcelo, as he was fouled inside the area in the 18th minute when Dagur Thorhallsson pushed Flores in the back after a good cross from Juan Brunetta and the maximum penalty was awarded. Andre-Pierre Gignac scored brilliantly in the 19th minute to make the score 2-0.

Gignac returned the penalty

After just two minutes, the Frenchman took a penalty against the Cats by pushing down Robin Johnson, giving Orlando a chance to get closer on the scoreboard.

And that’s what happened, because on 23′ Facundo Torres took charge very well, because although Felipe Rodriguez guessed where the shot was going, the power beat him and the score was 2-1.

fate of galleys

Brunetta put the ball in the area after receiving a foul, the ball went to Samir and it was passed to Jesus Angulo who hit it with his first intention, but Gallese was lucky that the ball reached him and he scored from the third. Managed to escape. Of goals. Feline.

Tigress’s incredible misfortune

In the 52nd minute, a handball occurred inside the area, but the referee did not award a penalty in favor of Tigres. A few minutes later, at 59′ Luis Quinones had everything to define and the defense intervened by pure miracle to deflect the corner kick.

When they attacked with the flag, a strange thing happened, Samir took the shot and it was Gignac who prevented the goal because he was standing exactly where the ball was going.

Gori’s controversial goal

In the 68th minute, Gignac delivered a long pass to the far post for Fernando Gorriaan and that’s what happened, with a header Gorria sent the ball into the goal, although this was controversial as it seemed that between the post and Gallese. The ball did not go in, but it was reviewed in VAR and it was confirmed that it was a goal, 3–1 to UANL.

The drama is not over and the great goal has arrived

Just when everything indicated that Tigres would have a more comfortable finish, Carioca was sent off after kicking Ramiro Enrique in the face, leaving Auriazules a man short.

However, this did not go unnoticed, because although Orlando was fighting, the changes were useful to Siboldi, as the recently introduced Sebastián Córdova took the ball to the right wing, in three quarters of the field, to the sidelines. He stepped forward and sent a powerful cross shot from the center, a wonderful goal from outside the area, making the score 4-1.

The score would not stand, however, as in the 89th minute Nico Ibáñez scored a penalty with a handball inside the area; Martín Ojeda attempted to go as close as 4–2 in the 91st minute with seven minutes left in compensation, but despite having one less minute on the field he was not able to reach them with the now dominant Tigres.