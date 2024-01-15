Leandro Maffredini explains the new concept of the welfare society

Leandro Maffredini, president of the Philosophia Foundation, an organization that promotes well-being, appeared before the Davos Forum with the following phrase: “Well-being is our true purpose in life and the institutions and organizations of the future must adopt this vibration already in all of us. Happening”

/Communications/

Leandro Maffredini, president of the Philosophia Foundation, an organization that promotes well-being, appeared before the Davos Forum with the following phrase: “Well-being is our true purpose in life and the institutions and organizations of the future must adopt this vibration already in all of us. Happening”

This may seem like an interesting theoretical reflection to many people present in the room during the “Future Education and Energy Perspectives” conference. But in reality that speech was a practical, real and concrete proposal.

Experts such as Maffredini are advocating radical changes in education and work, recognizing that current challenges such as apathy towards work, the gap between the desires of young people and the opportunities offered by companies, as well as the crisis in traditional educational methods There is a need for an innovative solution. They propose an approach that not only addresses well-being from an energetic perspective, but also seeks to expand it through self-knowledge and personal development.

To address these challenges, the Philosophia Foundation has launched initiatives that include educational programs focused on the individual’s personal development and spiritual journey, which complement traditional technical knowledge, prioritizing emotion and well-being. Maffredini goes a step further in his innovative proposal, revealing the need to create “more universities based on the discovery of who we are, more Masters based on emotion and more PhDs that teach how to expand my well-being.” I can.”

Maffredini’s intervention in Davos focused on presenting EI (Energy Intelligence) and the importance of placing human development before any type of initiative, exploring their energy essence and their well-being. This approach aims to create individuals who are able to manage their emotions and face the challenges of modern life, thereby creating a healthy and happy community.

How to achieve that welfare?

The re-development of education, as titled by Mr. Maffredini in his presentation at the UN SDG Lab event during the Davos Forum, is based on two premises:

To prepare new generations of leaders, there is a need to change the content with a focus on survival and development of spirit. The evolution of educational forms and platforms is giving rise to entertainment and personalized experiences.

With this idea, the first Leadership Training School was presented from an energy perspective, based in a wellness center located in Punta del Este, Uruguay, and aimed to expand to a global community with headquarters in different parts of the world Is. Eco-community. Also, an innovative educational platform through series based on sustainability and human development, which seeks mass distribution through television and digital media. This series will provide concrete tools for training people and facilitating their positive change process.

As the uniting point of all this, there is not only Maffredini’s brilliant mind, capable of seeing the world in a different way. Furthermore the Philosophia Foundation, which he chairs, along with a distinguished team of partners, and who are developing these new networks to further his aim of expanding the well-being of people and re-educating them to create a better world Supports.

Source Communiqué