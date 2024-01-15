Your partner for interest free shopping at Multimax Stores with reach of 22 stores across the country

credimax Expands its horizons to benefit more Venezuelans with a new and incredible shopping experience, especially with available installments and without interest. Multimax Store StoreThis is what they announced Nassar Ramzan Dagga Mujamad, Chairman of the country’s largest multi-brand.

Now just by registering in the system PriorityMaxYou have a guaranteed quota of $200 to make your purchases in any of the 22 participating stores Multimax Store, valid from this Monday, March 18, with a deadline of Thursday, March 21. with credimax You only need to pay the initial price corresponding to 40% of the item, and the rest will be paid in six comfortable biweekly installments.

Also, and because you asked for it, credimax Available to all users PriorityMax From the moment of registration, with the possibility of joining any of our 41 branches throughout the country and, in just five minutes, moving to the sales level to access the best innovation and quality on the market.

,We continue to promote Venezuelan technological development, creating new payment methods and forms so that our customers can buy their favorite products at a special price, more accessible, without any impact on their wallet or any Without generating any kind of interest.he expressed Nassar DaggaGroup CEO of CLX Group and CLX Samsung.



CrediMax is available in 22 Multimax Store stores

The country’s largest multi-brand is expanding its vision of bringing better shopping experience to all its customers across the country, this time Credimax is bringing new product with which you can buy in comfortable installments and without interest, Now available in 22 stores mainly in Venezuelan cities.



You can utilize your Credimax quota at the following Multimax store locations: dairy (anzoategui), San Fernando de Apure (Quick), CC Global Maracay and Caguas (Aragua, Barinas, Puerto Ordaz and Ciudad Bolivar (Bolivar), Sambil La Candelaria (Caracas), chorus (Falcon), Sambil Berquisimeto (laura), Mérida and El Vigea (merida), Guatire (miranda), Maturin (Monagas) CC Costazul Margarita (New Sparta), Guanare (Portuguese), Kumana (sucre), Valera (trujillo) A.V. Bolivar, Valencia (Carabobo), Cabimas and La Clena (Zulia,

what can you get

Refrigerators, refrigerators, televisions, screens, washing machines, kitchens, air conditioners, perfumes, shoes and everything you need to furnish your home can be found at Multimax stores, and now, thanks to credimax You will have the opportunity to take home the best products from over 400 brands that are part of the largest multi-brand in the country.

on this occasion credimax beneficiaries They will be able to access new brands that offer their best technology at preferential pricing; Some of which are most popular at inaugurations and special events Multimax Storeas they are: clx,Oster, countess, KuccePremiere, Magnavox and Daewoo Lux.

from symbolic Smart Full HD TV CLX50? To GPLUS’s 8-foot top mount refrigerator, some of the best options you can buy starting this Monday are the Smart 32” HD Frameless from Magnavox, Daewoo Air Fryer, various models of air conditioners from the brand Countess, as well as washing Machine and semi-automatic washing machine and many other surprises announced Nassar Ramzan DaggaPresident of Multimax Store.

How does PriorityMax work?

credimax This is a new exclusive product for members of the system PriorityMax, The benefits associated with this affiliate network include the possibility of receiving discounts and promotions that are not available to regular customers, priority access to stores during special multi-brand events, an exclusive express checkout and much more.

After registering in any store Multimax Store, you can use this service in all our branches around Venezuela. You will also get access to a specific user where you will be able to report your payments and verify the status of your account through the page www.prioritymax.comWhere you will get all the information you need at this time.

The best brands in one place!

Multimax Store is the favorite multi-brand store of Venezuelans throughout the country, bringing its unmatched shopping experience and the best quality in technology and innovation to every corner of the national territory for more than four years, following the growth vision of its CEO. Is. Nasar Ramzan Dagga Mujamad.

Discover everything that Multimax has prepared for you through its official portal: www.multimaxstore.com, where you will find the list of offers available in their virtual store. Also visit multi-brand social networks like @multimax_store On all your social networks, with information about the latest news and promotions at all times.