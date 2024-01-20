Zayn Malik makes rare public appearance for Paris Fashion Week

By subscribing, you have declined cookies associated with third-party content. Therefore you will not be able to play our videos which require third-party cookies to function.

Fashion Week – A notable appearance. Zayn Malik is in Paris for Men’s Fashion Week, and the British star, who has been very rare since his split from Gigi Hadid in 2021 amid violence allegations, does not go unnoticed. At the Kenzo fashion show this Friday, January 19, and at the presentation of the Loewe collection this Saturday, Zayn Malik gathered a crowd of fans and photographers.

At the end of the parade, the singer had to return to his car in the middle of the crowd, as you can see in the video at the top of the article. The scene took place on a narrow road in the capital, where there was a constant flow of cars.

The footage went viral on social media, with some users claiming that a car ran over his leg. But fear more than loss: Zayn Malik reassured his fans through his Instagram account this Saturday, January 20.

He specifically published a photo of the shoes – from the Kenzo brand – that he wore that evening, in which we can distinguish… a mark on the sole. , Thanks for a great parade! , Thanks to my incredibly well made shoes “, he joked. An event that ultimately turns out to be a good communication move for the brand.

