Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s best looks for the promo

Best looks from Dune movie promo, second part

Promotional tours have well and truly resumed. After a period of zero following a historic strike in 2023 by members of actors and actresses of SAG-AFTRA (the American professional union that represents them) for better remuneration from Hollywood production studios, the world of cinema finally seems to no longer stand still. Is.

This February 5, 2024, we were able to discover impressive artists dune, part two (scheduled for release on February 28, 2024), gathered in Mexico City for the launch of the preview marathon. Fans also spotted actors and actresses, among others Zendaya, timothy chalamet, Austin Butler And Florence Pugh On the red carpet.

First red carpet From a long list – on February 12, the Grand Rex in Paris will host the premiere of the film – thus the actors presented the first fashion moment immortalized by mass photographers and shared on social networks.

Zendaya and Florence Pugh, queens of the red carpet

While she created a sensation in the front row of the Schiaparelli and Fendi fashion show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, actress Zendaya once again proved her fashion influence by walking the red carpet in a stunning dress that was a mix of black and red , which was signed. london designer Torishaju, An appearance in front of photographers that she later repeats with a dress with architectural lines Bottega Veneta,

At his side, Florence Pugh presented herself in a skirt and bra set studded with iridescent diamonds from the Galvan London label, which she had replaced a few hours earlier with a gray power suit. alberta ferretti,

Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler, classic outfits with a twist

On the men’s side, the actors played the restraint card, opting for classic suits. he was the one Givenchy gray for star Austin Butler Completed by signing a second scratch Saint Laurent,

As for Timothée Chalamet, who recently starred in wonka (2023), she once again demonstrated edgy style by combining straight pants with a black satin top with a funnel neck. Later, the French-American actor also wore a suit prada Perfect fit. Attractive, but with a touch of originality.