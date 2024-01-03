“TSE does not want to admit its guilt in this disaster”: ARENA president via meeting audio

Carlos Saade was part of a private meeting between TSE and political parties. He downplayed what Presiding Judge Dora Martínez said and attributed the errors to wrong decisions and corrections.

“The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) does not want to admit its guilt in this entire disaster, it wants to clear itself of others, it even tried to do the same to us, the opposition parties. They don’t want to admit that everything is the result of their reform,” says Carlos Saade, president of Arena.

The politician was present at a private meeting organized by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) with representatives of political parties, in which, according to the audio published by El Faro, the presiding judge, Dora Martínez, confirmed that he does not rule out that since the TSE Within, things have intervened to make things happen this way. He talks about a possible attempt at an internal boycott, without giving any other details.

Saade downplayed what the judge said and, instead, confirmed that his indignation had grown in relation to some officials who were looking for scapegoats for the “disaster” since the shortcomings of the system were made public.

Saade says, “They also tried to blame the polling stations, when these people sacrificed so much…the truth is that it was the result of decisions that they themselves took,” and then lists some examples that Members of his party had told him he condemned: Changes were made to the JRV at the beginning of the voting, in which citizens who had participated in training were replaced by members of Nuevas Ideas who were unaware of the process and had no certificates. was not. Also, some people who were designated as transmitters were replaced by other co-religionists of the official party who did not even know the protocol.

And he points out that some JRVs did not even have sufficient security papers to complete the process, which was acknowledged by Ignacio Villagrán, head of IT at TSE.

For Saade, in addition to these decisions, a large part of the “chaotic” outcome is due to the fact that magistrates are “improvising on the fly.” Proof of this, they say, is that at the meeting where it was announced to them that some polling stations would be opened abroad because many citizens did not arrive in time to vote, they were told that there would be three locations. When they announced publicly that they were reversing the decision, they cited six sites.

“Are they 6 or are they three? They don’t agree. And they still accuse us of opposition, saying that we oppose the voting of our brothers abroad. We are only in favor of legality,” he remarked. They also say they have not been clearly informed where the final screening process will take place, whether at the Jorge el Mágico González Stadium or at the facilities of the National Sports Institute of El Salvador (INDES), where 300 or 400 tables will be placed. Went. To check all the ballot boxes.

Saade assured that they were told that, as a party, they would not be able to have one guard per table due to “space issues”. However, those from the Nuevas Ideas party, he says, commented that they would appoint one person for each.

“If they have permission, they should authorize us and other parties also. “It is fair and legal,” says Saade. PCN deputy Reynaldo Cardoza also expressed his complaints about the TSE’s reforms, especially regarding the place where final checks will be conducted.

“How is it possible that a collegiate body like the Supreme Electoral Tribunal does not have judgment and firmness on this point. What is happening in a collegiate body headed by its Chairman is regrettable. This has never happened in the country. I won five terms There are, six with it, and we’ve never seen this kind of chaos, giving them so much money for nothing. How is it possible that the people who were at the table are filling out the minutes by hand? Sorry, when millions and millions And billions may have been spent,” Cardoza said.

The president of ARENA, Carlos Saade, also criticizes the Attorney General of the Republic, Rodolfo Delgado, who has not expressed himself publicly about any of the problems recorded in the local votes of 4 February and, for example, the Spanish company Have pointed towards. INDRA, the provider of electronic voting systems, denied Salvadorans abroad the ability to vote because the time had already passed.

“We know that the prosecutor answers to Rashtrapati Bhavan, just like these magistrates. They won’t do anything that isn’t told to them from there,” he says.

