Cuba will conduct a new census to legalize vehicles assembled by parts and pieces

Cuba announced it would conduct another census to legalize vehicles assembled in parts and pieces.

The Minister of Transport on the island, Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila, announced “good news” for those who are still “stuck” in the middle of the above process.

the executive said Facebook: “It is confirmed that the purpose of this definitive census is to homogenize those vehicles that were not registered in the initial process.”

Rodríguez Dávila also warned that the manufacturing of new vehicles is not authorized.

The new census is currently being conducted “to achieve agility, accuracy, ease and transparency”. It will be completed very soon, although the minister did not give the exact start date.

On this subject, he said that a website related to the specific file of the citizen is already being prepared. In this the applicant can proceed for registration using his/her identity card number.

The idea is that this process is far more agile and effective, plus, it attempts to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles.

required data

The web platform includes an application to legitimize the medium. It must be filled indicating the vehicle type, primary and secondary colours, engine and chassis number (if any).

Similarly, a side photograph of the medium and a declaration of validity are also required, among other basic elements.

Meanwhile, the interested party will leave their telephone number and email address so that it will be easier to contact them later. As soon as all the data is entered on the form, the website will automatically display a unique file number.

According to the minister, “The application will provide for the possibility of holding a subpoena for a technical review. Similarly, it will keep users updated about the status of the approval process.”

An important element on the topic is that some alternatives are considered for those who do not have access to the Internet.



