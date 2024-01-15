Zoe Saldana ‘The Absence of Eden’ set for theatrical release in April

roadside attractions

Unique: Roadside Attractions and Vertical have acquired America for Zoe Saldana thriller Eden’s absence From first-time feature filmmaker Marco Perego. Theatrical release is scheduled for April 12.

The pic follows an undocumented immigrant who finds himself working with an ethically conflicted ICE agent to try to save the life of an innocent young girl. Garrett Hedlund (tron, mudbound) and Adria Arjona (Morbius, Father of the Bride, Hitman) co-star. Perego and Rick Rapoza wrote the screenplay.

Eden’s absence Takes place on the border between the United States and Mexico – a hellish landscape inhabited by coyotes, armed officers, desperate immigrants and refugees. When Esme (Saldana), a young woman working as a private dancer in Mexico, is forced to commit a violent act of self-defense, resulting in the death of a cartel member, she immigrates to the United States. Flees her homeland for sanctuary. Guided by a ferocious coyote and a group of unknown immigrants, she befriends a young mother and her daughter along the way. Before crossing the border, the mother is taken away from the group, and Esme promises to protect her daughter and help them re-unite in the US, hoping to survive at the US border with Mexico. Touches an interlocking story about people who are struggling.

Based on the authors’ years of research, Eden’s absence Behind the headlines it has been shown how easily vulnerable migrant groups, especially children, are abused and exploited.

Producers are Oscar nominee Julie Yorn, Perego, Robert Kravis and Carl Herrmann and Academy Award nominee Alexandra Milchan under the Pioneer Pictures banner. Academy Award winners Martin Scorsese and Rick Yorn serve as executive producers with Sisley, Mariel and Zoe Saldana’s CineStar Pictures, Ingenious Media, Ashland Hill Media Finance, Sycuan Tribal, along with Ruben Islas, Jolen Rodriguez and Stanley Preschiuti as EPs. .

“We are in an existential and spiritual crisis on all borders,” Perego said. “The film depicts personal stories that represent the fragility and corruption prevalent in this issue and the deeper questions about humanity.”

Howard Cohen and Eric D’Arbeloff, co-presidents of Roadside Attractions, said: “Zoe Saldana is among the most successful and accomplished actors in the world. This may be his biggest role, and it’s an honor to release this film.

“The film is based on the pulse of the national debate and a gripping exploration of the human experience on both sides of the border,” said Vertical Partner Peter Jarovy. “Audiences will be captivated by the captivating story and mesmerizing performances from beginning to end.”

Perego previously produced short films me + his, He also wrote and directed the short film burn to shine Along with his career as an artist. Additionally, Perego has been selected to participate in the upcoming Venice Biennale 2024.

Vertical’s Jarrowway and SVP of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi negotiated the deal on behalf of Vertical, Cohen and the VP of Acquisitions Angel negotiated the deal on behalf of Roadside Attractions and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.