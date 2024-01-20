12 surprising phrases about happiness that you may not have heard before (the best expert manual to find it every day)

12 surprising phrases about happiness that you haven’t heard before (the best expert manual to find it every day) Telva
1/12
Positivity? Happiness and being positive are not the same thing
“it appears that Happiness and positivity has become a goal and a obligation, We are constantly told that we should be more grateful or more positive. If something goes wrong in your life, it is because your attitude has been ‘bad’ or because ‘You’re not trying hard enough’, (…) He positive thinking packaged and sold As a cure for all our problems. whitney goodmandoctor.getty
2/12
Expectation: You can’t be happy all the time
“The rather Be happy all the timeAs some books promise self help, it is harmful. Wanting to be happier is legitimate and desirable, but we also have to be realistic: We can’t Always be happy, If we are not aware that it is inevitable experience ups and downs, we are in a big disappointment. Furthermore, “If you insist on finding happiness you will only be unhappy (…) In the words of the 19th century philosopher john stuart mill“Only those are happy whose minds are focused on something other than their own happiness.” tal ben cityProfessor of Positive Psychology at Harvard University.getty
3/12
Awe: the ability to be happy
“I think that Surprise is one of the purest forms of joy, I enjoy this feeling. I am surprised constantly and everywhere: when I travel or read, when I meet people or when I fall in love, when I write or when I feel the beat of my heart or about the sunrise. I think. The capacity to wonder is one of the most powerful forces we are born with. And also one of our best skills. is she engine of life, “I have three daughters who I love more than myself and I think one of the most important things I can do for them, besides showing them my love, is to support their innate sense of curiosity and wonder. Preserving the trend.” Erling KaageNorwegian explorer.getty
4/12
When: It’s never too late to be happy
“Some of us have lived through most of our life And we remember them; Others have a great part of them ahead of them and they are eager to experience them. To, all, regardless of ageThis helps us remember that it’s not just that personal achievementsBut about being important to someone, about leave something for future generationsand about being a part of something bigger than us:It’s about what we mean to others. And it’s never too late to start making your mark.” robert waldingerProfessor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical Schoolgetty
5/12
Acceptance: Riding the Waves of Life
“Imagine that you are a surfer And waiting for you to align yourself with next wave, You don’t know when it’s going to come, you don’t know what its size will be or what its speed will be or where it will appear. Whatever that wave may be, when it reaches you, Take it as if you’ve been waiting for it for a long time life, as if it was the perfect wave. You may be wondering: does this mean that all waves are perfect? Yes.” When we accept that the wave that touches us comes from a power superior and greater than us and we give it its full value, as if it were the perfect wave, then we are using A very powerful tool for survival, Phil StutzPsychiatrist.getty
6/12
Joy: Choose joy over joy
“He joy and happiness These are terms that are often used interchangeably, but they are not the same. Bliss happens to you; Happiness is something you create through your own efforts. Pleasure is the giddiness you get from a little wine; there is joy Satisfaction A good wine, well understood.” And he adds: “Happiness is better than pleasure because it is more conscious and permanent. As Csikszentmihalyi (mentor of) Flow) Everyone enjoys eating when they are hungry, but enjoying food requires some knowledge and practice. After finishing lunch, joy disappears And, in fact, the idea of eating is no longer attractive because your physiological need has been met. During this, memory A meal eaten with friends goes beyond the immediate experience and can bring back good feelings long after it’s over.” arthur brooksProfessor at Harvard Business School.getty
7/12
Paradox: Don’t chase happiness
“The more we value it and crave it, the more elusive it becomes.” (…) “There is a solution to this mess: we can seek happiness indirectly, Instead of seeking happiness, we can focus our attention on the elements that lead to happiness. Thus, we will focus on these elements and not on happiness” (…) “Let’s try this with an analogy: think about sunlight, which is vital for life on Earth. What happens if you look directly at the Sun? your eyes will hurt, because it is not good; You may even lose your vision. So how to enjoy watching the sun? indirectly, by considering its light through a prism, which breaks it into separate pieces rainbow colors, Then you will be able to directly see and enjoy what is before your eyes.” Tal Ben-ShaharProfessor at Harvard University.getty
8/12
Everything changes: even happiness
“We are constantly reminded that we not only can, but we must be HappyThat means feeling amazing every day. This prompts the brain to compare our subjective experiences to something objective, which, in practice, is unattainable: Constantly being healthy is not a natural state for humans. He the brain is constantly changing Our emotional state is based on information we receive from the body and environment. From the brain’s point of view, Get yourself into a positive emotional state, so that we always feel fantastically good, it is as unrealistic to think that the banana on the kitchen counter will satisfy us for the rest of our lives. We’re not made that way yet, but we deceive ourselves To believe so.” anders hansenPsychiatrist at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm.getty
9/12
Dopamine: happiness hormones aren’t everything
“The brain tends to find happiness and reward In urgent things to avoid pain, trouble, boredom and stress“(…) “If you activate all your dopamine from the outside with things that harm you, your brain thinks if they give it to me from the outside, I can stop making it myself. More instant gratification, the more novelty, the more drugs, the more desensitized the brain becomes to everyday stimuli. Therefore, it is becoming difficult to feel joy in day-to-day activities welfare (not so immediate) and do not harm (sports, nature, reading, social life…)” (…) “With addictions the person feels depressed, lethargic, depressed and unmotivated. the only thing that revives Excitement Is using drugs or returning to addiction. This is where tolerance begins: You need a higher dose to feel the same way.” Marian Rojas EstapePsychiatrist.getty
10/12
Relationships: The Power of True Friends
“You don’t need dozens Friend For Be happyIn fact, as we age we become more selective about friends. But the number must be greater than zero, and also greater than your spouse or partner” (…) “In our world go GoWhere professional success is given the highest importance and functionalism For many it has become a religion, it can be easy Surround yourself with business friends, In doing so, we may lose sight of the most basic of human needs: Know others deeply And be deeply known by them.” How do you move forward with this? look for friends In an environment where they can’t give you anything except friendship. “If you’re lucky and work to deepen your relationships, you’ll soon discover that you have one true friend Or two who you can give the biggest compliment: “I don’t need you, I just love you.” arthur brooksProfessor at Harvard Business School.getty
11/12
Project: Have a Purpose to Be Happy
“A Life-saving This is a personal program that I design and where I have placed four big subjects that jump, rise, fall and move around themselves. Love, work, culture and friendship.Happiness Following this course of thoughts, it is a tetralogy in which I have an emotional life, a professional life, the culture that is intelligence and the aesthetics of friendship. sancho panza says Camacho Weddings: A friend who does not give and a knife who does not cut, it does not matter even if he is lost. enrique rojasPsychiatrist.getty
12/12
Consciousness: the key to happiness
“Is it possible to live in it? state of happiness No matter what happens outside, such as great love, great disappointment or great suffering? ,you can be happy Without it it depends on what we choose to achieve, do, have or have in life? it happens in a momentthe precise moment in which we realize that, in that very moment, in this present, we are alive, awake with full awareness that we exist. Happiness appears as a natural state Of existence only when one is fully aware of existence. (…) This is the true revolution. we are happiness condemned“We just have to give up.” Daniel LumeraNatural biologist, author, and founder of the International Kindness Movement.getty