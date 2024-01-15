4 Medicinal Herbs That Men Should Take To Maintain Good Health

in this news What are the 4 basic herbs for men’s health?

Recommendations for the safe integration of medicinal herbs

In form of men advance in ageYour body experiences specific changes that can affect your quality of life. Problems like enlarged prostate, decreased sperm production and testosterone levelsAs well as erectile dysfunction, there are difficulties that many men have to manage.

Faced with these challenges, interest in natural medicine Has emerged again. Know what are in this article medicinal herbs that can help you achieve welfare,

Migration: US$5,700 salary, visa to Argentina and a country with excellent quality of life

A scientific investigation revealed a special relationship between headaches and the time of day when they appear.

What are the 4 basic herbs for men’s health?

According to an article published by National Geographic (2023), which uses information from nature’s best remediesSome herbs are distinctive for their ancient history and their Highly effective especially in treating male health problems.

These are different among natural medicines 4 herbs For its properties, centuries of use and study:

Epimedium brevicornum:commonly known as “Horned Bastard Grass”Has been a plant widely used for over 2000 years. Originally from China, where it still grows wild, it was first documented in the country’s classical medical texts. According to popular stories, Its name comes from the observation that goats grazing on this grass (hence, “cabran”) showed an abnormal increase in sexual activity. practitioners of Chinese Medicine They use it with other herbs to treat male sexual dysfunction, Prostate problems, urinary tract complications and other challenges associated with aging. Its leaves contain flavonoids, polysaccharides, sterols, and an alkaloid called magnaflorine, which is being studied. Effects on libido and erectile dysfunction By blocking enzymes that restrict blood flow.

Epimedium is known to improve circulation and provide relief from erectile dysfunction. (Photo: Archive)

serenoa repents or dwarf palmetto: Native to the southeastern United States, this low-growing palm is famous for its use in healing benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH), enlargement of the prostate gland. This herb is used by approximately 2 million men in the United States alone, it is also recommended for Chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CPPS), inflammation of the urethra, bladder disorders and gall bladder problems in men. Historically, Native Americans consumed its fruits (similar to olives) essential food , This method was adopted by Europeans and later integrated into traditional medicine in the United States.

Native to the southeastern United States, this low-growing palm is famous for its use in healing (BPH), enlargement of the prostate gland. Juniperus communis Or Junpero: It is used to treat both urinary tract infections to stimulate urine production kidneys , Additionally, it is used Relief from swelling and pain from rheumatoid arthritis, muscle pain and tendonitis , He essential oil from junpero It has been used to treat respiratory infections, congestion and cough as well as resistant skin conditions including psoriasis. Despite its wide availability and use, it is recommended Caution in use Especially for people with specific conditions like diabetes, kidney or gastrointestinal diseases.

It is used to treat both to stimulate urine production , Arctostaphylos uva-ursi or uva ursi: Its leaves have properties astringent and antibacterial, These are mainly used Treat urinary tract inflammationEven chronic cases resistant to conventional antibiotics. can be applied externally Wash cuts and scrapes, treat colds and relieve back pain, Its supply is the highest in the world medicinal herbs It comes from a wild crop in the mountains and valleys of Eastern Europe. It is commonly consumed in Germany medicinal tea Standardized.

Herbal infusions are a popular and easy way to consume these natural remedies. (Photo: Archive)

Recommendations for the safe integration of medicinal herbs

When supplemental care is sought men’s Health With medicinal herbs it is necessary to do so with knowledge and caution.

Below, we leave you some tips so that you can effectively and safely incorporate these natural remedies into your daily routine:

Goodbye AirBnB: 8 alternative platforms to find accommodation around the world

Harvard scientific investigation that lasted 85 years revealed which jobs make people unhappy

Consult a health professional: It is essential to talk to your doctor or specialist before adding herbs to your health regimen, especially if you are under medical treatment or already suffering from a disease.

Learn about herbs: Before you start using any medicinal herbs Researched its benefits, possible side effects, and recommended dosage. It is important to know well what you are going to consume.

Started slowly: When adding a new herb to your diet, do so gradually to see how your body reacts. This will also allow you to identify any negative reactions.

Give priority to quality: Choose products from reliable, high-quality sources. This ensures that you are getting Pure extract without contaminants.

Focus on conversation: Some herbs may interact with prescription medications. Be sure to discuss this with your doctor to avoid contraindications.

Observe your body: Pay attention to how your body feels after using medicinal herbs. If you experience adverse effects, consider adjusting the dosage or discontinuing use.

Before you start taking any herbs, it is important that you consult a doctor. (Photo: Archive)

To incorporate medicinal herbs Can provide health benefits to your life, especially when done carefully and under professional advice. Remember that naturals can be strong and may have contraindications.

It is advisable to consult an expert before making this style change in your daily life.