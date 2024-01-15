Scottish Celtic reluctant to loan Luis Palma for playoff against Costa Rica

2024-03-13



luis palma There was an uproar within the Honduras national team. Scotland’s Celtic are reluctant to loan the player because he is not fit to be included in the national team which is playing for a place at the Copa America on March 23 in Dallas, Texas. See also: Honduras national team called up for Copa America playoff against Costa Rica Exclusive details about Celtic’s plans to skip Palma on FIFA date, a Glasgow Celtic source tells DIEZ; Supported by medical examinations which indicate that a shin injury jeopardizes the footballer’s presence. Luis Breve, sporting director of the Honduras national team, along with Gerardo Ramos, are in permanent contact with the English team and told DIEZ that they are doing everything so that the skilled winger can attend the call and be evaluated by the bicolor doctor . Guillermo Toledo.

“He will not complete international assignments. His injury is not serious, but the club is reluctant to let him go. Palma will not play against Celtic on Sunday. He will not be with Honduras,” said a source close to the Celtic coaching staff, who is fighting for the title with Rangers in Scotland. Since it is a FIFA date, clubs are obliged to release their players, but taking into account injuries, the Glasgow team can count on a diagnosis that protects the player. The British team continues to evaluate Palma in order to prepare well for the end of the season, with both championship, league and cup at stake. Injuries have been a problem that has plagued the Honduras national team less than 10 days before they face Costa Rica. The first to fall was Albert Ellis of the Girondins de Bordeaux, who suffered head injuries that left him in a coma for five days and is still hospitalized; Luis Buba López, the starting goalkeeper who has a fractured tibia, Brian Acosta, footballer for Turkey’s Atesport, who is suffering from a muscle injury.