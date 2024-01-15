Meet Hailee Steinfeld’s low-key NFL boyfriend, Josh Allen: The Buffalo Bills quarterback was once one of the world’s highest-paid athletes — but why was he compared to Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn?

But it turns out that he actually had a good reason for running away as we find out later.

“I tore my pants at dinner time,” Allen wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Don’t want to stick my cheeks out…I like Paris.”

Oops. Here’s what else we know about Josh Allen:

Josh Allen is an American football quarterback

Josh Allen has been sponsored by Nike, Pepsi and New Era. Photo: @joshallenqb/Instagram

American football fans may already recognize Josh Allen as the Buffalo Bills quarterback in the NFL. According to his profile on the NFL website, the 195 cm player hails from Firebaugh, California and went to university in Wyoming.

He was once one of the highest paid athletes in the world

Josh Allen was among the world’s highest-paid athletes in 2022. Photo: @joshallenqb/Instagram

According to Forbes, due to his six-year contract extension in August 2021, Allen was ranked 16th on the list of the world’s highest-paid athletes in 2022, worth US$258 million with $150 million in guaranteed money. had reached the US dollar. According to the same source, he has worked with sponsors including Nike, Pepsi, and New Era.

How did Hailee Steinfeld meet Josh Allen?

Josh Allen signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2018. Photo: @joshallenqb/Instagram

It’s unclear how the couple met, but rumors about their romance first surfaced in May 2023, a month after Allen broke up with his ex-girlfriend of eight years, Brittany Williams, as reported by US Weekly. Having said.

Who else have Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld dated?

Hailee Steinfeld previously dated One Direction’s Niall Horan. Photo: @hallisteinfeld/Instagram

Allen was previously in a long-term relationship with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Williams, whom he met when they were both still kids, according to Us Weekly.