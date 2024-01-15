Call of Duty: Black Ops II Full Version For Free (Incl. ALL DLC)

The year 2010 has been fantastic for hardcore gamers. Guess what? What can be the only reason after this statement? Well, back in 2012 Call of Duty was released. Since that moment it has broken out all over the world. This game was revolutionary and made its way among the best action games. But here we will talk about its successful sequel Call of Duty: Black Ops II, a first-person shooter game. So, let’s explore the virtual world full of excitement, drama and entertainment.

Call of Duty: Black Ops II game download for PC

Name Call of Duty: Black Ops II Initial release date November 12, 2012 Platforms PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, Wii U Developer Treyarch Mode Singleplayer, Multiplayer Category PC Games >Multiplayer, Shooting

About Call of Duty: Black Ops II

This game is the result of high demand. The developers had to offer something special for Call of Duty fans and then the ultimate action game Call of Duty: Black Ops II was released. Treyarch has developed the only Call of Duty: Black Ops II, which is among the nine Call of Duty franchises. It was published by Activision and released on November 13, 2012. This work has a branching story, where your choice will change the current setting and general plot of the game. So, players prepare for unlimited missions and engage in Hollywood-style actions.

How to play Call of Duty: Black Ops II?

Call of Duty: Black Ops II revolves around two time periods, one in the 1980s and the other in 2025. The 1980s has two protagonists: Alex Mason and Frank Woods. In 2015 you will play the role of Alex Mason’s son, David. Call of Duty: Black Ops II has multiple endings; Players can show all their creativity in this game. Play multiple missions and campaigns. Death is permanent in Call of Duty: Black Ops II, you have to be careful. Each mission has a unique objective, but the challenges remain similar. Shoot opponents, sometimes zombies or villains, and cross the path. The map on the screen can guide you and the fabulous arsenals are there to protect you.

Features of Call of Duty: Black Ops II

When we talk about any game, the first thing that comes to mind is the features. The fact is true because it can make a game unique among thousands of other games. Call of Duty: Black Ops II is famous among gamers but we cannot ignore the features of this game which are mentioned below:

Missions

Each mission is unique and has different objectives. There are 11 missions in Call of Duty: Black Ops II: Pyrrhic Victory, Celerium, Old Wounds, Time and Fate, Fallen Angels, Karma, Suffer with Me, Veil of Achilles, Odysseus, Cordis Die, and Judgment Day.

New system

You can play in 10 assigned spaces with this new feature. This is included in the Pick 10 system. You can customize the slots and play with more weapons. This feature has interesting advantages for players.

Progression system

This feature allows players to unlock weapon attachments. You can now ‘prestige’ weapons as well as levels. Participants can also customize weapons along with custom clan tags and emblems.

Zombie mode

Zombie mode was introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops II. This is more like a survival game but with very rich content. In total 8 players can participate and form two teams. The main motto is survive and kill.

This PC game has received praise for its amazing design. Call of Duty: Black Ops II is a well-crafted game with rich content. If you want to relax and have fun with friends, Call of Duty: Black Ops II is the perfect platform. Explore this sci-fi game and get a chance to play with top-notch devices. It’s time to act, so hurry up and download Call of Duty: Black Ops II.

Call of Duty: Black Ops II – Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows Vista SP2 or Windows 7

CPU: Intel Core2 Duo E8200 2.66 GHz or AMD Phenom X3 8750 2.4 GHz

Memory: 2 GB for 32-bit OS or 4 GB for 64-bit OS

Video card: Nvidia GeForce 8800GT 512 MB or ATI Radeon HD 3870 512 MB

Frequent questions

Is this game available for free? No, you must buy Call of Duty: Black Ops II.

What is the right age to play Call of Duty: Black Ops II? 18+ is required for this game.

Is this game available for Xbox? Yes, Call of Duty is available on that platform.

