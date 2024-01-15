Cities: Skylines Download Full Game PC For Free (v1.17.1.f4 & ALL DLC)

Cities: Skylines based on City Buildingi,ng which was published in the year 2015 by paradox interactive. The game was developed by Colossal Order, which is an open-ended game. Cities: Skylines, as we all know, is a single-player game based on city building simulation. In this game, you will participate in urban planning such as taxes, road location, utilities, zoning control and transportation in a public area.

Cities: Skylines Game Download for PC

Name Cities: horizons Initial release date March 10, 2015 Designer Karoliina Korppoo Developer Colossal Order, Tantalus Media Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, Linux, Macintosh operating systems Editor Interactive paradox Engine Unit Category PC Games >Simulation

The game allows players to participate in various activities to develop the city. This game offers you amazing story, features and gameplay. Let’s quickly dive into the topic to know more about this game.

About

The player’s main task in this game is to manage elements for the correct functioning of the city. The work includes budgetary, labor, health and pollution controls. There is something called sandbox mode in which the player will be able to manage the city in a creative format.

The main objective of the developer was to publish this game that is capable of simulating the routines of citizens and at the same time allowing the player to carry out their activities in a simple way. The game allows the player to understand various problems of a city and its layout. The game can be played on Linux, Windows and Mac OS. From 2017 onwards, players can access the game through PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

How to Play

The game begins with a plot that has an area of ​​2 by 2 kilometers. The player will mention the nearby highway area and the starting amount of the game. The main task of the players is to continue their activities in the residential areas and then in the commercial and industrial areas.

The player’s role is to provide water power to age electricity to encourage the gaze of people staying in that area. The next main task is to provide residents with suitable jobs. Urban planning is very difficult and can only be developed with experience.

As a city develops, the player will move to the next level, which involves an increase in the tire population and will allow the player to unlock new avenues. New tasks at the top level include improvements to be made to the city, such as police stations, fire stations, healthcare facility management, taxes, government activities, transit systems, and much more.

Building the city is a main part of the game and successfully completing the initial level will take the player to higher levels along with more and more benefits. For example, if you build a commercial store, you will raise the level of the local population in terms of education and employment opportunities.

This is the ultimate goal of urban planning. The player will have to develop the city and the livelihood of the residents. When the player accumulates more money, he has the option to buy new land and start building places that can be useful to the residents.

The player can clearly understand the gameplay by attending the Steam workshop offered in Cities: Skylines. There are several modes attached to the main game, such as play modes, which will help the player surpass the population level and unlock various features that will take him to the next level. Critics highly appreciated the gameplay, as it had a map editor that allowed the player to understand geographical features more clearly.

Game features

The game offers you amazing features. Here are some of the notable features detailed below that you will love.

One of the key features of Cities Skylines is that the game allows you to choose designated parts of the city that you want to develop. The player has the option to select the places he finds developed in terms of transport traffic management and improvement in industrial sectors. This feature allows the player to choose the place to work on certain aspects that interest them. For example, if the player is interested in developing the tax part, then he can choose a city where he can work to improve tax collection in that particular city.

We all know that transportation plays a key role in any city. Robust transportation is one of the notable features of Cities: Skylines. This particular feature allows you to plan public transportation in the city. This, in turn, helps you reduce traffic problems and congestion on the roads. Road transport and proper traffic management help generate more income. The game allows you to build roads any way you decide, whether it’s a straight road or a traditional grid plan.

Modification is an additional feature that is generated in the game that allows you to use vehicles and buildings that support you in building cities. Another activity is the steam workshop that allows the player a proper understanding of the city building. This is a very important feature that helps you play effectively and contribute to the community. With the help of modding you can create active content that generates the community with the explicit design that helps you achieve your goal.

The game allows you to access a map editor and create your own maps. It is not necessary to follow the map we currently have. This particular feature allows you to be creative and use your map at your convenience. The map offers you a realistic geographical feature of the world. This in turn makes the game more interesting and fun. Maps play a key role in urban planning. It is up to you to edit the map correctly to successfully move to the higher levels.

Simply put, the game allows you to develop your creativity and skills in urban planning and urban development. The gameplay is very engaging and allows you to think about the livelihood and well-being of the residents. This is one of those games that even amateur players can play. The game received several positive reviews from critics. Allows you to explore your area of ​​interest in urban planning. This is a game you must try if you love urban planning.

Cities: Skylines – Minimum system requirement

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo, 3.0 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 6400+, 3.2 GHz

RAM: 4GB

RAM: 4GB

Operating system: Microsoft Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1 (64-bit)

VIDEO CARD: nVIDIA GeForce GTX 260, 512 MB or ATI Radeon HD 5670, 512 MB (Not compatible with Intel integrated graphics cards)

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 4 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Cities: Skylines – Recommended system requirement

CPU: Intel Core i5-3470, 3.20 GHz or AMD FX-6300, 3.5 Ghz

RAM: 6GB

RAM: 6GB

Operating system: Microsoft Windows 7/8 (64-bit)

VIDEO CARD: nVIDIA GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB or AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB (Not compatible with Intel integrated graphics cards)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 4 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Frequent questions

What type of game is Cities: Skylines? Cities – Skyline game engages the player in construction, city building and management simulation.

What are the modes available in Cities: Skylines building? City Skylines can only be played in a single player mode which is open.

What are the platforms on which Cities: Skylines can be accessed? City skylines can be accessed on Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Linux, Mac OS, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4.

