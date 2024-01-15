Five keys to enhancing emotional well-being on a daily basis

He emotional well-being It’s an important part of broader well-being because it can affect our outlook on life, relationships, health… When you’re emotionally healthy, you manage different elements of your life and deal with different emotions. Work together, without losing control. Control.

After living without leaving the house for several months, we are all more aware of it now. A year later that has created even more intense emotions for many people. But in good or bad times, paying attention to your emotional well-being is always a good investment.

Life presents events that challenge you, but when you know how to face these obstacles flexible mindsetConfidence in your ability to overcome any situation is strengthened.

Tips for everyday life

50% of university students have experienced this need for psychological support For mental health problems. This is the main conclusion of the latest study conducted by the Ministry of Universities in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, which shows that 17% of students declare that they have received a medical prescription for tranquilizers, anxiolytic drugs. antidepressant Or hypnosis.

These data highlight the need to teach youth how to maintain optimal mental health and adopt beneficial mental routines that promote emotional and cognitive well-being.

“There are unproductive mental routines that can have a negative impact on mental health.” Rumination, or the act of repeatedly worrying about the same unresolved problems, can increase anxiety and depression. “This pattern of thinking is associated with increased brain activity in areas related to self-criticism and fear, which can perpetuate the cycle of emotional distress,” explains Pablo César García, Doctor of Neurosciences and Director of the Physiotherapy Degree at UNIE University. Is.”

With the aim of avoiding this type of behavior and adopting guidelines that allow young people to get the most out of their education, in addition to promoting their emotional well-being, the Director of the Physiotherapy Degree at UNIE University, points out some keys that can be implemented on a daily basis. can be applied:

1. Give positive energy to the mind, Activities like meditation or mindfulness help strengthen brain activity associated with emotional regulation and decision making. Any activity that works to calm our nervous system and our mind produces inner peace which implies benefits such as avoiding skin changes, digestive and intestinal problems or changes in the functioning of the body.

2. Avoid overload and plan, Having clear and attainable goals provides a sense of purpose and direction in life, which increases motivation and personal satisfaction. Visualizing goals helps boost brain activity related to motivation and reward, thereby strengthening mental health. However, it is important to be realistic with these expectations, as overly self-demanding and perfectionistic people may prioritize achieving goals and forget to live every moment.

3. Expose yourself to new learning experiences, Doing creative activities promotes the formation of new neural connections, strengthens neural networks and improves cognitive function.

4. Avoid excessive use of social networks. Visual overstimulation and lack of social interaction can reduce brain plasticity and affect attention and concentration. Furthermore, constant comparison with others and exposure to negative content can lead to dissatisfaction and low self-esteem in many people. Prolonged exposure to screens can also affect the quality of sleep and rest, which directly impacts mental health.

5. Get enough sleep, Respecting sleep cycles with an average of 7 or 8 hours of rest per day, as well as sleeping at the same time every day, avoiding interruptions, are key factors in increasing the number of our neurons and enhancing emotional well-being.

The key is to educate the mind, but without becoming obsessive: “Trying to control your thoughts can ultimately lead to stress and anxiety. It has been widely demonstrated that no one can control the negative thoughts that come into their mind. Can’t, and interpreting that these thoughts are part of one’s personality causes people additional arousal,” says Pablo César García, director of the physiotherapy degree at UNIE University.

However, there are cases in which more help is needed to change habits, so you should not hesitate to go to a psychologist to find, based on their knowledge, strategies that help to increase emotional well-being. Are.