God of War 2 PC Game Download Full Version For Free

God of War 2 game download for PC

Name god of war 2 Initial release date March 13, 2007 Designers Cory Barlog and David Jaffe Series God of War Awards BAFTA Games Award for Technical Achievement Platforms PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 Developers Santa Monica Studio Category PC Games > Action, Adventure

About the game

If you had no idea what exactly the God of Wars game is about, this is a great place to get an idea about it. The game series, which has reached the peak of its popularity over the years, was developed and published by Santa Monica Studio and Sony Computer Entertainment respectively. The second God of War entry in the series is designed to be played on the PlayStation 2 and can only be played in single-player mode.

The plot of the story follows a theme based on ancient mythology. For those who are not so familiar with Greek mythology, the Greek god of war is Ares. Kratos is personified as a fortress in Greek mythology and is tricked by his former master Ares into killing his own family. This automatically leads to a series of battles fought between various gods and important heroes. Your role as a player is to make your character achieve the objective presented to them in the game.

It is not so easy to understand the entire plot in one go. It is especially so when the story is expanded to so many installments of the same series. We have just provided a gist of the entire story. As the game progresses, you will discover for yourself how the story slowly unfolds in the face of various new obstacles and objectives.

How to Play

God of War 2 offers its players gameplay that is too difficult to resist. Gameplay is the most important part of a player’s gaming experience. It can make or break the gaming experience no matter how good the plot is.

This action-adventure game is played in third person. It has a camera angle that shows you a view over the character’s shoulder. This not only enhances the entire game by making you more involved in the game as if you were the one present within the game instead of your character, but it also adds a certain amount of adrenaline to your entire gaming experience.

The game can be played in single player mode, only if you boot, the character you can play is the Kratos character. The combat weapon of his men is the sword of Athena. But occasionally characters can also use magical powers to fight their enemies on the battlefields. The battles will be fought mainly against characters and personalities from Greek mythology, whether centaurs or gods.

Game features

God of War is one of the rarest game series that the rich have been able to keep its popularity strong among its players and even increase the same over the years. During such an eternal period of popularity and fame, the game is indebted to its brilliant and top-class features. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Then, if you are going to play a game in the action-adventure genre, you need to make sure that the game has good enough graphics to make you feel the effects of the game at its core. God of War Two does not disappoint in this area in any way. Its very good quality graphics will make you feel that tingle of excitement in your gut every time you make a correct move.

A game series should have a good enough plot that it can continue for several games. The game series we are talking about today has achieved this. With each installment in the series, the game developers have managed to add something new to the game while staying true to its original story.

The weapons that the game allows your character to use are quite impressive. If you are interested in this kind of thing and feel a certain thrill every time you swing your swords, then God of War Two has something very exciting to offer you.

Kratos, the main character of the God of Wars series, has some crazy combat moves to show off. The camera angle allows you to feel the excitement of the movements as if you were performing them yourself. Whether derivative or elusive, the game’s graphics when combined with the collection of moves the characters receive create quite an addictive combination.

The characters that the game proposes to you are developed in each subsequent installment of the game series.

They have individual characteristics. Each character that the game offers to its players has their traits, movements and powers.

The game also gives you the opportunity to learn and improve your knowledge of Greek mythology. It’s quite interesting and also comes to you in a more interesting way. The game not only helps you pass your time by keeping yourself entertained with its amazing gameplay and features but at the same time also allows you to learn something new.

This particular installment of the series has a lot to offer its players. Although it is characterized by certain drawbacks, such as not having enough platforms to play on and having a single player mode, it still has enough features that would be enough for a player to indulge in the video game. It keeps you on the edge of your seat and even allows you to learn a thing or two about Greek mythology.

God of War 2 – Minimum system requirements

CPU: Athlon X4 880K / Core i3-6100 or better

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 7/8.1/10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Radeon HD 7850 or better/GeForce GTX 660 or better

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

God of War 2 – Recommended System Requirements

CPU: AMD FX 8150 / Core i5-3550 or better

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Radeon R9 270x or better/GeForce GTX 670 or better

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Frequent questions

Can the game be played on PS4? God of War Two can only be played on PS2. This is one of the few drawbacks that the game could have. If you are looking for games that can be played on PS4, you can check out the other installments of the same series.

What genre does the game belong to? The God of War Two game belongs to the action and adventure genre. It also has a lot of punching and slashing elements and can be played in third person.

Does the game have violence? All games in the God of War series have a lot of violence. If you’re not a fan of raw violence, it might be a better idea to look into other games. Violence is likely when battles are involved.

